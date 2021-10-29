According to Premier Daniel Andrews of Victoria, his administration would not seek travel permits for unvaccinated tennis players to participate in the Australian Open in his state after Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister’s statement. After a two-week Covid-19 quarantine, players who have not been vaccinated will be permitted to compete in the grand slam if the state of Victoria, which organizes the tournament in Melbourne, requests licenses on their behalf, Morrison said earlier on Wednesday.

The Australian Will Not Include Unvaccinated Players

According to Andrews, no such petitions will be submitted by his state. His administration, he said, “would not seek any exemptions for just any unvaccinated players on behalf of every inoculated Victorian who has done the right thing.” By not requesting an exception, we ensure that the whole matter is dealt with appropriately.

Covid-19 has kept Australia’s borders closed for the past 18 months, although authorities have issued travel exemptions in extraordinary cases. The Australian state of Victoria has been hit the worst, with the state’s capital, Melbourne, having been shut down on six separate occasions. Only those who had obtained all of their immunizations were exempt from the sixth lockdown, which ended on Friday. Adults who have not been immunized are still prohibited from going to bars, restaurants, sporting events, and other places of business, and this ban may last until at least 2022.

This is a blow to Tennis Australia, which was counting on a strong field for the next Grand Slam in Melbourne in January. The finest players in the world, including current champion Novak Djokovic, have declined to say whether or not they’ve received vaccines before. Serbia’s world champion one hinted last week that he would not be able to attend the tournament because of “the present condition of circumstances.” Morrison had previously advised the Seven Network that athletes who had not been inoculated would be quarantined for a period of two weeks after their return to the game.

He claims that “everyone is subject to the same rules.” according to him, Irrespective of whether you’re in town on business or a school excursion, or if you’re a Grand Slam winner. In contrast to Alex Hawke, Morrison’s immigration minister, who warned last week that tennis players and other athletes would have to undergo a second round of vaccinations before being permitted entry into the country, Morrison’s remarks were eerily similar.

As a result, everyone on the top competition squad is required to comply with a vaccine requirement in Victoria, which also applies to professional athletes of every level. Andrews holds tennis players to the same criteria as the rest of the competitors at the event. He added that people in the spectators and those working at the event would not be required to get vaccines since they are not participating in the game. 70 percent of the top 100 men’s and women’s tennis players have had hepatitis B vaccination in recent years. To win the 21st grand slam singles title in men’s tennis, Novak Djokovic must participate at Melbourne Park, where he will be the heavy favorite to beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 wins each.