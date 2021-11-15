They’re just days away from ordering millions of unimmunized people to stay at home, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said Thursday. This is a rare move that underscores the growing frustration of European leaders with those who haven’t had the Covid vaccine, which has spread across the continent.

Austria’s Chancellor Is Preparing To Lock Down Unvaccinated Citizens

He told reporters that the immunization rate in the country was “shamefully low,” and he hinted that the policy would be implemented within the next few days. On the other hand, Schallenberg stated that the rate is significantly greater in other countries, which is bad because there are many vaccines.

Covid-19 patients would be required to stay in intensive care for at least 30 percent of the time if they are not vaccinated, according to the Austrian government’s approach, which was finalized in September. According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), there has been a rise in the frequency of infections.

People who have not been vaccinated are already excluded from Austrian entertainment venues, restaurants, and hairdressers. As a further restriction, they are not allowed on public transit. A few exceptions will be made for those who have not been vaccinated if the new limitations are enacted. Spot checks by police officers will be used to enforce the rules in the streets.

One of the EU’s lowest vaccination rates for the Covid-19 virus is in Austria, where only about 65 percent of the population has been fully immunized against it. “The lockdown might come sooner than people might imagine,” Schallenberg said, predicting that the unvaccinated will endure a terrible winter.

A lockdown means that you can only leave your house if you’re going to work, shopping for needs, or just taking a walk. This is precisely what we had in 2020, according to Schallenberg’s predictions. A lockdown for those who have not been vaccinated will be implemented on Monday as a result of Schallenberg’s announcement, according to the governor of Upper Austria in the country’s northwest.

According to Governor Thomas Stelzer, this new law will go into effect “provided that federal government gets its legal approval and sets up the required legal framework,” according to Governor Thomas Stelzer.

The governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer, said on Thursday that the province might be the first to implement the plan located in the country’s northwest. Stelzer describes the situation in his province as “catastrophic,” which is the worst in the country.

Schellenberg’s tone accurately echoed the European governments’ unhappiness with unvaccinated populations during the recent spate of Covid-19 infections.

There has been an increase in the rhetoric of German ministers toward those who have not been immunized in the neighboring countries. On Wednesday, the city’s capital, Berlin, announced that non-vaccinated people would be prohibited from going to bars, gyms, hair salons, and movie theatres starting next week.