Health officials say that the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel’s decision to limit the use of booster shots is the first step. Within a few weeks, the agency will remove the restrictions.

According to the health officials, the FDA’s advisory council on vaccine’s decision to restrict the use of COVID 19 booster shots to those above 65 years of age and to those at high risk of severe illness is a primary decision. It is based on the snapshot of the data available at present. He hopes that the limitations will be removed after a while.

Authorities May Expand The Administration Of Booster Doses

Real-world data available in the US and Israel show that the immunity of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine regiment wanes with time. And the concern needs to be addressed for the general public. And they are hopeful that they will expand the use of booster doses to the general public.

The White House Chief Medical Officer too hailed the agency for including a large number of Americans in the groups of people who can receive the booster dose. But according to him, the data in this regard is dynamic. And this is not going to be the end of it. He too expressed optimism that the agency will reconsider its decision and will remove the limitations.

The FDA will evaluate the agency’s advice and take its own decision. That will happen in a few days.

This is what is happening in other parts of the world:

Nepal

Thousands of people have thronged the courtyard of the old palace located at the center of the country’s capital. They are there to celebrate the feast of Indra Jatra. This marks the return of the festivities in the country. Its Government had imposed certain restrictions for the same last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The festival honors Kumari a young girl both Buddhists and Hindus revere as a living goddess. This time, she left her temple palace and devotees drove her around the city in a chariot. This, according to them, is the first time that happened in two years.

The country’s President and other dignitaries were among the devotees who thronged in Kathmandu to get her blessings.

MACKINAW CITY, Michigan

Organizers have canceled an annual Halloween-based event that was scheduled for October 8-9 in the northern parts of the region. The instances of Coronavirus infections are on the rise. And a large number of them are fueled by the Delta variant.

The event draws its inspiration from the short stories Mackinac State Historic Parks have published. And they are based mostly on the French-Canadian folk stories. They were introduced in the area during the battle of the French fur trade.

Offering accommodation to staff and volunteers had been a challenge, the event’s organizers reported.

Colonial Michilimackinac is an 18th-century village. Located in the straits of Mackinac. The region is renowned for fir trade. Authorities reconstructed the village based on its historical map and the insights they received from archeological expeditions.

Russia

Russia, on Sunday, recorded 20,174 new cases of COVID 19. 793 people died.

A pharmaceutical firm in the country will start the production of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine. This, however, will be used for export. The country uses only domestically produced vaccines.

On Thursday, the Russian President announced that a large number of his staff have been infected with Coronavirus. He had gone into isolation before that.

The World Health Organization has paused the process of authorizing the country’s Sputnik V vaccine. They have to inspect at least one of the factories that manufacture it.

If you are unvaccinated, get inoculated at the earliest available opportunities. The virus continues to mutate. And the vaccine is the only tool available at present to stay safe.