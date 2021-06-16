Based on a recent, limited study, British researchers indicate that neonates have a significant immune response to the virus that causes COVID-19.

For the study, the researchers examined the immune systems of four babies under three months old who had recovered from COVID and compared them to adults who had also recovered from the condition.

Babies Have A Stronger Immunity To Fight Covid-19

In comparison to adults, newborns developed relatively high amounts of antibodies and immune cells capable of specifically protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As per the scientists, this might explain why recently borns appear to be able to fight off COVID-19 during a moment in life when they should be more vulnerable.

It has been shown what protective immunity looks like in terms of the make-up of specific antibodies and immune cells directed against SARS-CoV-2 by conducting a detailed study on young infants who are relatively protected from severe COVID-19,’ said study author Dr. Goenka, who is a clinical lecturer at the University of Bristol and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

This is significant information for the development of future COVID-19 vaccines, which may strive to produce and duplicate the hallmark of this protective immunity, he said at a university lecture.

The findings were published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine recently.

Goenka and his colleagues plan to replicate the findings in a larger sample of newborns, as well as comparing baby and adult immune responses during a COVID-19 infection and at various periods following recovery.

Children have been substantially less likely than adults to become gravely sick with COVID-19 during the pandemic. The researchers highlighted that this was surprising, especially in newborn babies who are prone to severe sickness from other respiratory viruses such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and flu.

Coronavirus illness can affect children of all ages in 2019. (COVID-19). However, most infected children do not become as ill as adults, and others may not exhibit any symptoms at all. To learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in newborns and children, why children may be impacted differently by the virus, and what to do to prevent the virus from spreading is significant.

While all children are susceptible to the virus that causes COVID-19, they do not fall ill as frequently as adults. The majority of youngsters experience just minor symptoms or none at all.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, children account for around 13% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. According to research, children aged 10 to 14 are less likely to become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 than those aged 20 and older.

COVID-19, on the other hand, causes serious illness in some youngsters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they may need to be hospitalized, treated in an intensive care unit, or placed on a ventilator to help them breathe.

Furthermore, children with underlying illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and asthma may be at a higher risk of severe disease when exposed to COVID-19.

Children with congenital cardiac problems, genetic problems, or diseases affecting the neurological system or metabolism may be at an increased risk of severe illness when exposed to COVID-19.

According to research, Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black children had significantly greater rates of COVID-19 than non-Hispanic white children.

In rare cases, some children may develop a severe disorder that appears to be related to COVID-19.

Some specialists believe that COVID-19 may not affect children as badly since other coronaviruses circulate in the population and cause infections such as the common cold. Because children frequently have colds, their immune systems may be ready to give some protection against COVID-19.

It’s also conceivable that children’s immune systems interact with viruses differently than adults’. Some people are becoming ill as a result of their immune systems overreacting to the virus, inflicting greater harm to their bodies. This is less likely to occur in children.