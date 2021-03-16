Are you in search of Backyard Revolution reviews? Backyard Revolution is offering to provide an innovative way to cut down on your electricity bills, save a fortune, and create a more stable and reliable source of power separate from the Power Grid.

With power bills becoming increasingly expensive and neighborhoods becoming dangerous as soon as the power goes out, Backyard Revolution is promising to provide a stable and easy-to-build alternative.

So here we have decided to review Backyard Revolution in detail and understand how it works, the advantages of using it, and where you can get it from.

Backyard Revolution– What Is It? Features And How Does It work?

Backyard Revolution is an innovative discovery for doubling the energy output derived from solar panels through an ingenious method of arranging the cells.

It is based on several MIT studies dating back to 2012, where a small-scale 3D solar array was found to produce an incredible amount of power at just minimal layout space when they were stacked upwards in zigzag alignment.

One of the biggest disadvantages of switching to solar panels is their maintenance which demands a lot of effort and additional costs to keep it working and safe under different climatic conditions such as snow and hailstorm.

With the help of the ingenious stacking system of Backyard Revolution, you can easily move your solar power station to safer locations and saves more than 95% of the space used for the traditional side-by-side stacking system.

Backyard Revolution comes in the form of an instructional video DVD and includes additional guide books and tutorials for building your alternate power source at home.

You also get access to a full year of email support and other bonus gifts that will come in handy for taking care of your solar power station.

You can substitute more than 65% of your total energy needs with Backyard Revolution and some people have even gone the full 100%.

Product Name Backyard Revolution Category Power Saver Creator Zack Bennet Main Benefits Help you create a foolproof power source Specification Video Guide Duration Take a maximum of 2 hours Price $37 Money-Back Guarantee 60 Days Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

About the Creator – Zack Bennett

Zack Bennett is a professional carpenter who lives with his wife and baby daughter in Orlando, Florida.

He was determined to build an alternative power source after he went through a potentially life-threatening situation caused by a local power outage that led to a home invasion at night.

Zack and his family were planning to go on a long-awaited vacation after 4 years, in the fall of 2016. Turbulent storms on the day of their trip forced their airlines to postpone the flight, and Zack and his family went back to their house to spend the night.

The storm caused a local power outage and his whole neighborhood was in the dark.

Late night, at around 4 is, he was woken up by sounds he heard downstairs and realized they were under a home invasion. Luckily the invaders were not expecting the family, and they ran away as soon as they heard Zacks daughter crying after waking up from her sleep.

Zack was overwhelmed by this experience and swore to never let his family undergo such a situation ever again.

He wanted an independent power source that would be more reliable than the Power Grid. Solar was his best option but it was too expensive and impractical with his local climate.

He stumbled upon the MIT study and it inspired him to develop a similar working model adapted to a larger scale that can act as a separate power source for his home.

It took him over a year of designing to perfect Backyard Revolution and he has helped hundreds of people around to make their alternative power station at home.

Main Advantages of using Backyard Revolution

Green source of energy : Backyard Revolution uses solar energy for powering your homestead. Solar energy produces incredibly low carbon footprints and has zero Green House Gas emissions, making it a cleaner and safer source of energy. Our environment will benefit greatly by switching to Backyard Revolution

: Backyard Revolution uses solar energy for powering your homestead. Solar energy produces incredibly low carbon footprints and has zero Green House Gas emissions, making it a cleaner and safer source of energy. Our environment will benefit greatly by switching to Backyard Revolution Saves a fortune in the long-run : Backyard Revolution may require an initial expenditure of $200 but you can immediately make that amount back in a couple of months by savings on your power bill. Over 65% of savings in energy is what Backyard Revolution solar array can offer to its users.

: Backyard Revolution may require an initial expenditure of $200 but you can immediately make that amount back in a couple of months by savings on your power bill. Over 65% of savings in energy is what Backyard Revolution solar array can offer to its users. Immune to power outages and disasters : with the help of the Backyard Revolution, you will learn to stockpile energy and prepare yourself for power outages in the future. You won’t have to depend on your local Power Grid for all of your energy needs anymore.

: with the help of the Backyard Revolution, you will learn to stockpile energy and prepare yourself for power outages in the future. You won’t have to depend on your local Power Grid for all of your energy needs anymore. Requires less cost and space than traditional solar installments: solar panels can cost anywhere between $20-22k and requires plenty of space and regular maintenance to function properly. Backyard Revolution pdf will help you save all of that with just $200 and at less than 5% of the space required.

Why Backyard Revolution is useful?

Backyard Revolution is extremely useful for attaining independence from your local Power Grid and cutting off the increasingly expensive costs they are probably overcharging you with.

You get to experience a cleaner and healthier source of energy from nature and it is very easy to build at home. It requires minimal space and investments and you can move them around very easily as well.

Backyard Revolution reviews suggest the energy stockpiling techniques of Backyard Revolution will help you achieve peace of mind and you can rest assured of a steady supply of energy in the face of power outages and other unexpected scenarios.

Pros and Cons of Backyard Revolution Pdf

Pros:

Easy to assemble and build at home

Easy to move them around and store away safely

Saves huge costs that you are being overcharged with from the local power grid.

No need to depend on Power Grid

Very helpful in times of power outages

Requires minimal space for setting up and storing.

Green source of energy

Minimal maintenance requirements

Cons:

Only available for purchase online

requires some manual labor so you may have to hire someone to set it up if you are completely incapable of building it yourself.

Instructions may not be completely clear. A lot of people seemed to require additional email support to set their unit.

What’s included in the Backyard Revolution program?

Apart from the main tutorial DVD, you will get access to a collection of other useful guide-books and bonus gifts that include:

Homestead EMP protocol: it features a special report that puts Backyard Revolution on over-drive and turns it into “a foolproof, disaster-proof and EMP-proof off-grid power source for any impending emergency”. It teaches you how to build a special protection system that supplies you with electricity even if an all-out EMP or natural disaster takes out the power grid for months.

Energy Stockpiling Secrets: this is another informative report that will help you store the excess power that your Backyard Revolution system will be putting out, so none goes to waste. You will learn the best methods to do so, what types of batteries, how to revive old batteries, how to make ones from scraps laying around your house, etc.

Homestead Alternative Energy Sources: it’s a special report that lists the absolute essentials that many energy enthusiasts never even consider.

12 months unlimited email consultancy: with new memberships, you get access to 12 months of their email access that you can use to get in direct contact with Zack and clear your queries and share your experience.

Is Backyard Revolution video a legit product?

Of course, it is. Backyard Revolution is the result of new advancements made in the MIT and based on countless pre-designs and beta-testing to come out with the most workable and functional unit of 3 Dimensional solar panels.

A team of MIT researchers, from a 2012 study, had come up with a very different approach by “building cubes or towers that extend the solar cells upward in three-dimensional configurations. Amazingly, the results from the structures they’ve tested show power output ranging from double to more than 20 times that of fixed flat panels with the same base area”.

Based on the Backyard Revolution reviews, Zack Bennett’s Backyard Revolution is devised from this ingenious study.

Backyard Revolution Price and Where to get it?

Backyard Revolution altogether with the tutorial DVD and the 3 additional bonus gifts and the 12-month email support costs just around $39, without VAT.

You will need to gather supplies for building the solar power station and that could cost you around $200, which you will be able to make back in just 2-3 months from savings from your power bill.

You can get your version from their official online store through the link here. Just enter your payment information and your billing address and you will get Backyard Revolution DVD delivered to you in 2 weeks from your order.

Please ensure that you make your purchase through their official online store only as some unauthorized websites are selling Backyard Revolution You may get the same product but you will be ineligible for the 60-day money-back guarantee that this product comes with.

Backyard Revolution Reviews – Verdict

Backyard Revolution seems to be a great way for cutting down your monthly power bill and save a fortune on electricity.

It is very easy to set up and it requires minimal space and maintenance.

Plus, as it is a greener substitute for energy, you will be doing mother earth a favor by switching to Backyard Revolution video for your energy needs.

If you are looking for ways to save your energy consumption and gain energy independence, then we suggest you through this Backyard Revolution review, give this program a try.

It seems to be working for a lot of people and if for any reason you are unsatisfied with this product, you can claim a full refund within 2 months of your purchase.

Just make sure that you are purchasing Backyard Revolution from their official online site to qualify for the money-back scheme.

All the best!