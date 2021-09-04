Apple cider vinegar is listed among the most popular naturally occurring health products whose benefits include almost anything and everything from curing diabetes, cleaning toothbrushes, and reducing waistlines. According to science, what are some of its major benefits? This article brings facts from several authentic experts accompanied by studies proving the points.

Apple cider helps in reducing blood sugar levels. In other words, it helps in maintaining diabetes. Since 2004, Carol Johnston, a registered dietitian, has been researching acetic acid’s effects, which is the main vinegar component on levels of diabetic glucose.

Studies list Several Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Johnston, who is Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions’ associate dean and professor of nutrition, said that no medical evidence points that apple cider prevents diabetes. Johnston said that if she was to show evidence that vinegar prevents diabetes, then it would require thousands of dollars and hundreds of people to study as there are numerous factors that cause diabetes, including genetics.

Many studies show that acetic acid helps in lowering sugar levels in the blood. A randomized clinical trial of 2019 a ten-point drop in sugar concentration fasting. They consumed two vinegar spoons mixed in a glass of water with lunch and supper meals twice a day.

In research carried out by Johnston, people who benefited the most by consuming vinegar were prediabetic patients, a condition of insulin resistance.

She said that in patients suffering from prediabetes, vinegar proved too good to be true. She added that if it stayed that way, people with prediabetes would benefit from it the most.

The anti-glycemic response is not only formed by apple cider; it can be created by white and red kinds of vinegar, distilled vinegar, and pomegranate vinegar. She stressed that it would only work if starch is present.

Johnston said that acetic acid blocks the starch absorption process. She said that if her subjects of study consume starch with vinegar, their glucose levels in the blood will decrease. But if they consume sugary water with added vinegar, nothing will change. She said that not to bother if someone is eating eggs and bacon, as it’ll help only if starch is included.

Another popular use of apple cider vinegar helps in losing weight. There is evidence that suggests this too. A study was conducted on 175 healthy but heavy Japanese people. The treatment continued for 12 weeks and it resulted in lower visceral fat, decreased body weight, body mass index, triglyceride levels, and waist measurements.

Lisa Drayer, a registered dietitian, said that if you use apple cider, combine it with exercise, a healthy diet, and portion control. She advised using balsamic vinegar. She said one can consume balsamic vinegar added with sauces or in salads with a four to one ratio with the oil.

Vinegar has been used for centuries in the preservation of foods like pig’s feet and pickles. It is gaining popularity as meat and poultry products natural preservative.

Most home-cooked pickles use 5 percent of distilled white vinegar. It is becoming popular because of its fruity and mallow flavor. It is also used to wash food and get rid of viruses or bacteria on surfaces of vegetables and fruits.

Another use of vinegar is easing the itch and sting of bug bites. Dr. Marie Jhin, a dermatologist and American Academy of Dermatology’s spokesperson said that she loves vinegar for mosquito bites. She said that two cups of vinegar added in a full water tub can help ease the itching.

Apple cider vinegar contains antimicrobial properties. That is why it is used as a natural home cleaner. Because of its low pH, it is biodegradable and great against mineral deposits and hard water.