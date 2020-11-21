Black Friday 2020

Are you gearing up for checking out the Black Friday 2020 offers? get it done right when the discounts are around the corner and you need to decide what offers suits you the best. I would like to introduce some of the best amazon offers on Bissel products that you don’t want to miss out. Visit Amazon to find all the Black Friday 2020 Bissel Deals and get Upto 80% Discount.

BISSELL Big Green Commercial -BGCOMP9H (Rating 4.7 out of 5)

Bissel Commercial Bagged Canister Vacuum comes with 7.3L Bag Capacity. This Green colored vacuum cleaner is specifically designed to help salons, commercial cleaning companies, Spas, hotels, Barber Shops, schools, Hotels, restaurants, Cafes, and Healthcare sector. This lightweight vacuum cleaner comes with 2 speed motor that lets you choose between low or high suction. 1 Year limited warranty is what you get for this 1200-watt vacuum.

Pros

  • Versatility lets you Clean carpet, upholstery and much more
  • Get Free cleaning tools -upholstery tool, crevice tool, dusting brush, combination floor tool, metal telescoping wand
  • Easily Control the brush height of the floor cleaning tool
  • Suction power options can be Controlled at the wand
  • Disposable dirtbag available

Cons

  • Nothing available so far
BISSELL, 2230 Vacuum Cleaner (4.1 out of 5)

Bissel 2230 is a Pet Hair cleaning vacuum cleaner that can pull out even tiny pet hair from your couch effortlessly. It is a Bagless Cylinder type Canister and can be used easily.

Pros

  • The Smart Clean Sensor facilitates automatic detection of floor types thus increasing and decreasing the suction power when needed.
  • Supports Thorough, embedded hair and scattered rubbish cleaning
  • Waste disposal is Hygienic and does not have a problem.

Cons

  • Not an effective suction for a few people
Bundle of Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner + Bissel Antibacterial 2 in 1 Carpet  Cleaner (5 out of 5 stars)

This product is a very efficient and powerful vacuum solution and you get it as a bundle  where you get to save some money.

Bundle of Bissell ProHeat 2X  Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner 1986

Pros

  • Engineered to be best and most powerful carpet cleaning system
  • Professional grade cleaning with MAX Clean Mode.
  • Gets carpets dried in 30 minutes with Express Clean Mode.
  • CleanShot pre treater lets you clean stubborn stains
  • Lightweight Design makes it easy to carry around.
  • Includes Bonus 3″ Tough Stain Tool
  • You can benefit from EZ Clean Brush Roll Cover.
  • It has PET PRO OXY Urine Eliminator formula,

Cons

  • Cons are none for a 5 star rated product

Bissel Antibacterial 2 in 1 Carpet cleaner 

Pros

  • This Antibacterial Formula can stop unwanted odors
  • Use easily with the Easy Fill System
  • The first Deep Cleaning Formula to eliminate disease spreading bacteria

Cons

  • Can only be user for Bissel vacuum cleaners

This bundle pack is available on Amazon for $269.99 only. Click the link below to check it out

BISSELL Cross Wave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum, 1785A – Green (4.5 out of 5 stars)

This is an all in one wet and dry vacuum cleaner that works as a mop as well for hard floors and rugged areas.

Pros

  • Dual functionality to vacuum and wash the floor at the same time
  • Can use on multiple surfaces like tile and wood
  • Double tank system to keep clean water in one and dirty water in other
  • Innovative brush that can mop and clean dirty same time
  • Switch between the floors with smart touch controls, whether it is hard floor or rugs.

Cons

  • Some do not find it easy to clean all dirt’s as they do not press properly.

The price of the product will be $249.99 only.

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum, Purple (4.6 out of 5 ratings)

The Cordless Pet Hair Eraser vacuum cleaner is handy that comes with a Li ion battery pack. The company promises to donate $5 of each Pet Hair Eraser sold.

Pros

  • Old and unwanted dirt and pet hair can be removed easily
  • It comes with a 14V lithium ion battery with Dirt cup capacity of 0.7 Liters
  • Simple Large and easy to clean dirt bin that facilitate Triple staged filtration for a better cleaning performance
  • Tolls like Motorized brush tool, upholstery tool, and crevice tool are available with the purchase

Cons

  • Small and cannot cover more surfaces or areas
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser 1650A Upright Vacuum with Tangle Free Brush roll (4.1 out of 5 ratings)

People do not try to test a product on their pets if they do not know whether it is safe or not. They have a direct connection with their pet and care more. So always go for the best tool and that’s why we bring you this Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum.

Pros

  • Removed stacked hair form all parts of the body
  • It comes with turbo eraser tool snap on handle and 2 in 1 pet brush
  • The brush roll is tangle free and specialized exclusively for pets

Cons

  • Requires 2 lithium batteries as it is not electric driven.

>> Actual rate  will be $279.99

>> Discounted rate: $229.99 ( Save 18% )

BISSELL, 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum (4.6 out of 5 rating)

The Multi Clean Allergen Pet Vacuum cleaner comes with HEPA Seal System. You are provided with Pet Tools, 2-in-1 Dusting Brush + Crevice Tool and Pet Turbo Eraser Tool store right on the machine

Pros

  • Cleaning system is very powerful and effective in removing unwanted dirt’s and hair.
  • The HEPA Sealed Allergen System is capable of Trapping 99% of dust and allergens.
  • It comes with a Swivel Steering and the design is Lightweight.
  • Empty the waste in One Touch without touching the dirt.

Cons

  • You will be able to check out what customers have felt after using the product

Actual price is $179.99 

Discounted rate:  $139.99 (Save 22%)

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, 3070 (4.3 out of 5 ratings)

BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets

Pros

  • You get Patented and tangle free brush tool
  • Clean slide technology to clean dirt easily
  • Tools you get include turbo eraser, crevice tool, Febreze filter and dusting brush
  • Tool storage and wall mount option
  • Easy and quick cleaning and storage

Cons

  • Nothing wrong with the product as you only need to control the suction based on the place you clean

Actual price $179.99 – 

Black Friday deal – $139.99 (Save 22%)

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner (4.2 out of 5 ratings)

This vacuum cleaner can be used on any surfaces that includes floors, carpets, pet beds, bare floors, upholstery and much more places.

It is a cordless batter powered cleaner with titanium and black with electric blue colored. It comes with a Tangle Free Brushroll, Smart Seal Filtration, Lightweight Stick

Pros

  • Exhibits highest quality cleaning performance
  • Convenient through three cleaning modes for this cordless device
  • It is a patented Brush Roll that spins up to 3200 RPM,
  • Clean Slide Technology controls the dust
  • Clean any pet dirt or hair without any hurdles

Cons

A bit pricey but a must-have and efficient cleaner for all surfaces

Actual price $349.99 – 
Discounted rate – $249.99 (Save 29% )

With the availability of tons of brands and products, I have shared only the highest quality Bissel brands that can be very useful for you to do the clean-ups and hence you need not look for any alternatives. The ratings, price, and every other detail are explained. If in case you would like to know furthermore, I have also shared the link of the product in amazon.com

