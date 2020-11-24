Dewalt Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon: Get Upto 80% Discount!!!

The Black Friday Deals are here and you won’t have to wait much longer to add a new set of power tools and other accessories very essential for your crafting works.

The Black Friday 2020 Deals are going to be very helpful for you to choose the right tool at a reasonable price. So, let’s go through a few Dewalt essential tools and kits that can be very handy in your workshop.

Dewalt Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon

Combo offer: DEWALT 12” Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS779) + Rolling Miter Saw Stand (DWX726) ( Rating 4.8 out of 5) Sliding Compound Miter Saw With the sliding compound cord miter saw, a 12-inch, carbide blade, and a blade wrench are what you get. It has Tool dimensions of 17” Height x 24.75” Length that weighs about 56 pounds with a maximum cutting thickness of 6.75 inches. It has got a 3800 RPM motor which is a slide milter saw with 15 amps,12” blade diameter, and 5/8” or 1” arbor size. The tool cuts up to 2×14 dimensional lumber at 90 degrees and 2×12 at 45 degrees. Pros 3 years limited warranty

The efficient system collects 75% of generated dust Cons Miter saw does not come with LED or a laser cutting guide to help you further Rolling Miter Saw Stand The stand when Extended will have 32.5″ Height x 98″ Width and 17″ Height x 59.5″ Width when folded. It weighs about 67 lbs. It provides 8” material support with an adjustable mounting rail that works with any miter saw. The rubber wheels provide easy accessibility of the tool to job sites. Pros pneumatic assisted lifting and lowering

Flexible and easy to use

The durable structure can hold up to 300 pounds of weight Cons No much cons available To buy a Sliding miter saw and the rolling miter saw stand together, you need to pay only $548 Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Combo Drill Kit. 4-Tool ( DCK444C2)- 2 speed transmission (Rating 4.8 out of 5) This 4-tool cordless combo kit comes with a20V MAX* drilling driver, oscillating multi-tool, impact driver, LED work light, charger, two batteries, and a tool bag. DCF885 lets you with single handed loading, DCS355 oscillating tool has a brushless motor with extreme power to do jobs easily. The DCL040 LED is a hand-free illuminator to support your work when it’s dark. Pros Compact and weightless Cons Too pricey but packed with all the essential tools Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 7-Tool (DCK771D1M1) (Rating 4.7 out of 5) With a $699 price, you get the following items listed: ✔️ DCD771 Cordless Drill tool has high-speed transmissions of 0 to 450 and 1to 500 rpm to fasten and drill works. Its motor has 300 unit watts ✔️ DCS885 Cordless Impact compact tool can easily fit through tight areas ✔️ DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw comes with a keyless blade clamp. It can quickly change the blade without being in contact with the blade or shaft. ✔️ DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with 6-1/2 inch carbide blade Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

DEWALT Miter Saw, 12-Inch, Double Bevel, Compound, XPS Cutline, 15-Amp (DWS716XPS) (Rating 4.8 out of 5) The tool has 15 amperes, 3,800 rpm motor power with LED light indication. It proves accurate cutting with better productivity with 14 stops. Pros Allows overriding of miter stop

Bevel Cuts become easier

Design is double beveled

Cross-cutting capacity Cons Nothing in general The tool is priced at $377 Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

DEWALT Air Compressor Combo Kit and Brad Nailer (DWC1KIT-B) + Accessory Kit (Rating 4.7 out of 5) 17 Piece Compressor Inflation Kit- Blow Gun, Chucks, & Inflation Needles: Campbell Hausfeld MP284701AV The Combo Kit has a DWFP12231 Brad Nailer, DWFP55126 Compressor. It also Includes gauge, chuck, 1/4-inch. NPT female coupler, 4pcs 1/4-inch NPT male plugs, 2 1/4-inch NPT female plugs, female coupling, 2 male couplings, 2 inflation nozzles, safety nozzle & also the tapered nozzle. MP284700AV is very reliable and has a high-quality structure making it durable. Pros Accessories Made from high-quality brass

A perfect starter kit

Faster and easier to use a compressor Cons Nothing available Price: $244 Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

The DEWALT DCG413R2 (Rating 4.6 out of 5) This is a Brushless Paddle switch with a small-angle Grinder kit with a kickback brake that offers a Brushless motor that requires no brush changes. Pros 3 years limited warranty

Batteries available

No brush changes needed

The grinder comes with E switch protection Cons Sometimes battery might be damaged but replacement is available Price: $312 Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

DEWALT Table Saw for Jobsite (DWE7485) (Rating 4.8 out of 5) It comes with a variety of cuts 24.5 inches of rip capacity for ripping 4×8 plywood or OSB sheets Power of 15 Amp 5800 rpm motor. Onboard storage provides easy access to the site pro guarding components and pushes stick when not in use. Pros Portable

Easily adjustable

Tough and durable Cons Nothing so far Price: $399.00 Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 247-Piece (DWMT81535) (Rating 4.7 out of 5) The 72 tooth easy to use ratchet allows a 5th-degree arc swing allowing better access in tight spaces. Pros Durable

Easy and comfortable

Sleek designed

Can be used as a variety of tool

Lifetime warranty Cons Nothing bad has been mentioned about the product as it can solve almost every issues Price :$176.93 Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

DEWALT DW089LG Green Beam Battery with DW0881T Laser Tripod (Rating 4.8 out of 5) You get Three 360-degree line lasers to help with the full room layout. It comes with a height of 12.5 inches, a length would be 6.125 inches and a width of 17.75 inches. It’s obvious that the Green beam laser technology brings four times brightness than red. Pros Aluminum construction and 1/4″ X 20 thread mount

Collapsible legs

Integrated magnetic bracket Cons Using aggressive cleaning solvents will damage the product Click Here to Get the Best Deal on Amazon

