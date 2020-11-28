Top 10 Best Electric Hospital Beds to Use in Home

This particular item from ‘Medacure’ is probably the most cost-effective product on this list. The more expensive products coming up ahead will certainly have their additional features and utilities, but this one is an all-encompassing basic version of a fully electric hospital bed.

It is the full bed package that includes everything you need such as – an adjustable bed frame, a vinyl-covered mattress, 2 locking and 2 unlocking caster wheels, a large button remote controller, and half safety rails.

The mattress that comes with this item by default is a ‘Firm Foam Fiber Mattress’ which is made with high-performance fiber and has antimicrobial properties.

The mattress cover is frost green colored and made of easy-to-clean vinyl.

It is possible to select a mattress variant while making your order from a collection of different ones available.

The bed is fully automatic and you can adjust the height of the frame as well as raise the head or foot sections independently with the help of a multi-function remote control.

Altogether, this bed is very easy to assemble and seems perfect for people who are looking for low maintenance and cost-effective hospital set up at home.

Costs $784.98 as of now without any discounts.