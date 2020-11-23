Best Fitbit Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon: Get Upto 80% Discount!!!

Fitbit has been a world-renowned brand and it’s impossible that nobody is unaware of such a trending brand specialized in smartwatches and bands worldwide. I am pretty sure that people have forgotten about the black Friday Fitbit 2020 sale because of the hard-struck pandemic globally.

I am here to remind you and cheer you out of this dismaying life and will be sharing with you a few of the latest Fitbit collections of smartwatches and bands. So, let me begin by showing you the latest ones first. Visit Amazon to find all the Fitbit Black Friday 2020 Deals and get Upto 80% Discount.

Best Fitbit Black Friday 2020 Deals On Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch (Rating 4.5 out of 5) Pros Built-in GPS lets you run, hike, and go with a bike phone free to see your real-time speed and km covered.

Fitbit app lets you monitor workout intensity

Track your activity through active zone minutes and beeps to make the most from workouts.

Efficient heart rate tracking for 24 hours through Pure Pulse 2.0 (enhanced heart rate technology)

Communicate with Alexa about the weather, control home appliances smartly, and set reminders

Premium users get a 90-day Fitbit premium trial through a valid payment

6 days battery life on a full charge and 1 whole day charge of battery by charging 12 minutes fast charging. With GPS on, it will last for only 12 hours.

Track your sleep quality effortlessly every night

Take control of Spotify, Deezer, or Pandora by storing songs and podcasts. Cons Some features might not work in all countries Price: $229.95 Availability: Black/Black, Midnight blue/gold, and pink/gold

Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate and Fitness Tracker (Rating 4.4 out of 5) Fitbit Inspire HR is compatible with smartphones weighing around 0.02 kilograms. The 24-hour heart rate lets you monitor calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones while you work out. It also allows you to track your daily activities that begin with steps, distance covered, minutes that you are active and so on. The material made is from a durable elastomer that’s flexible. Pros Track sleep automatically through the heart rate feature and get better insights through light and stages of deep sleep.

5 days of the battery can be enjoyed while you monitor your daily progress without charging at regular intervals. It takes 2 hours to charge from 0 to 100 %

Record all your workouts automatically with the smart track option.

It has Bluetooth 4.0. and is water-resistant to 50 meters but that doesn't mean you can wear them in a hot tub or sauna. Cons Continuous use of GPS will drain away from the battery Price: $92 Availability: Black, White, Lilac

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker (Rating 4.5 out of 5) Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker weighs only 30 grams and has a workout intensity map to check your heart rate. It also comes with active Zone minutes, 90 days free trial for premium members to manage stress, sleep well, and be active through the Fitbit App. Pros Built-in GPS lets you track all your activities and workouts, pace, and kilometers covered

You can check your heart rate all day long and get beeped when there is an increase or decrease in your heart rate

Track your sleep and swimming sessions easily

Measure the calorie burn and play favorite songs on Spotify

Swim proof and water-resistant up to 50 meters

7-day lasting battery Cons Nothing so bad about the product Price: $149 Discounted: $99.95 Availability: Black/Black, Black/granite reflective, Rosewood/rosewood

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch (Rating 4.6 out of 5) Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch is an older version of the Versa 3 that supports Bluetooth. It is a highly rated product that is suitable for checking heart rate, music, built-in Alexa, tracking while you are sleeping or swimming. Pros Notifies you about the weather, monitors sleep, reminders, voice assistant, heart rate monitor,

Alexa is built-in and you get notified of the latest news and information about the weather and also set alarms. You can also control your smart devices at home

Sleep score helps you with your sleeplessness and rest needed thus improving the quality of life. Cons Alexa is not available in all countries ( need to use a 3 rd party app)

party app) Quick replies and voice replies works on android only

50-meter water resistance is risky to try in a hot tub or sauna Price: $179 Availability: Black/carbon, Bordeaux/copper, navy and pink woven/ copper rose, petal/copper rose, smoke woven/ mist grey, stone/ mist grey.

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, Black (Rating 4.3 out of 5) The Fit Bit Charge 2 is an exclusive US version that weighs only 0.08 pounds. Pure plus helps better monitoring of the heart rate and also measure the calories burned. All-day activities like steps, distance, calories burned, and much more can be tracked and also calm down through personalized breathing sessions under guidance based on the heart rate. Pros Increase workouts using simplified heart rate zones Do not shower with the device or submerge it in water

Notifications can be viewed through the OLED display

Track the duration of sleep and wake up with a vibrating alarm that is silent

Personalized Cardio Fitness Score helps you improve your fitness

GPS connection lets you track yourself in run mode and retrieve real-time data about your pace, distance covered, and the intensity of activity

Sync data through android, windows, and iOS devices Cons Do not use the band while in the shower Price: $149.95 Ratings: 4.3 out of 5.0 Availability: Black, blue, plum, teal, special edition gunmetal, special edition lavender rose gold

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch (Rating 4.5 out of 5) This is an older version that supports weather, sleep monitor, GPS, Heart rate monitor, and phone access. Pros Track all your activities 24×7- sleep cycle, heart rate, and so on

The battery would last only for 4 days or less depending upon how you use it

It has 15+ workout modes that let you sync the device with your smartphone for the exact result on the speed and distance covered

Check out your app on the smartphone and access calls, texts, and other notifications

Charging 0-100 takes 2hours

Water-resistance is up to 50 meters

Durable Corning Gorilla Glass screen. Cons Since this is an older version, you might not enjoy certain options accurately like in the new version of the watch Actual Price: $159.95 Sold at: $158.33

Fitbit Charge 4 Black Advanced Fitness Tracker (Rating 4.0 out of 5) Fitbit Charge 4 is an advanced fitness tracker with Bluetooth and can connect well with smartphones. Pros Able to Measure Calories Burned

Can monitor Heart Rate

Possible to track sleep

Built-in GPS Cons Won't be suitable for using the apps in all countries. Price: $170 Availability: Black

We have shared with you some of the most exquisite designs of Fitbit bands and smartwatches that are technologically forward in helping you find out the precise information through Ai monitoring.

The first 3 are the latest addition of Fitbit technology to its collections. The Black Friday 2020 offers are happening and better offers are yet to come from the Fitbit corporation. You will be soon updated with offers that you don’t want to miss out