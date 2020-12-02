Moon lamps are truly a gaze-worthy and vibe setting instrument that is gaining in popularity these days, thanks to social media.

Advanced 3D printing technology that can capture every bump and crater on the lunar surface and recreate them in terrific accuracy is what makes these lamps so surreal to look at.

There are so many forms of Moon Lamps currently in the market that hosts exclusive features such as vast color variants, in-built speakers, levitating moons, etc.

So, here we have decided to list the best Moon Lamps on Amazon to choose from: –

10 Best Moon Lamps to Buy Online

LOGROTATE – Moon lamp A standard 3D printed Moon lamp with a stylish dismountable wood Stand. It glows in 16 different colors but apparently, the classic White color seems to be the best to appreciate its impressively realistic moon-like texture. This particular piece comes with a remote for easily switching through its various colors, and features that include light-modes such as – Flash, Smooth, Fade, and Strobe. There is also a touch control at the base of the moon lamp to toggle power on and off and controlling its brightness. Its battery backup has an impressive 12-24 hours durability (depends on the brightness) and is made of a 500 mAh lithium rechargeable battery. This makes traveling with it easy and convenient. So, in total, it comes with a packing of – 1 Moon lamp, 1 Remote control, 1 USB charging cable, 1 Wooden Stand, and a User Manual, priced at $17.99 for the 4.8-inch variant, and $28.99 for 5.98 inches. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp Probably the coolest Moon lamp on this list, this one will create that mystic and futuristic vibe in your room. A spinning-floating moon that shines in 3 colors is a sure eye-catcher. It can be a nice decorative piece for space-themed parties, family celebrations, or just simply as a room aesthetic enhancer. The texture on this moon lamp is very immersive as well. The only drawback seems to be the fact the base of the moon lamp looks slightly awkward from certain viewing angles because of the magnetic strip attached there. The electromagnetic force is what is inducing the levitation effect in this lamp. The base brick is made of electro-conductors that charge up this process. This item comes packed with – 1 moon lamp, 1 Base, 1 AC adapter, 1 user manual, 1 thank you card, 1 Gift card, and 1 gift box. Currently priced at $109.99 Click Here to Get the Best Deal

Mydethun Moon Lamp This moon lamp comes in 3 size variants – 3.5-inch, 4.7 inches, and 5.9 inches. The most attractive and exclusive feature of this moon lamp is the ceramic hand-stand that comes with the 3.5-inch version only. Another cool feature of this lamp is the special design of its bottom. The diameter of the hole for assembling is only 2 cm, which enables this lamp to retain the moon’s shape as real as possible. It looks very realistic and feels the same with the 3D printing technology that has perfectly recreated the lunar surface on this lamp. This lamp shines in dual colors – White and yellow. And it is charged up by a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that provides a battery backup of 8-10 hours for 2-3 hours of charging time. The ceramic hand-stand version moon lamp costs $16.99 (3.5-inch variant). Click Here to Get the Best Deal

MEETPEAK Moon Lamp It is not just a moon lamp, with its Bluetooth speaker connectivity and in-built natural sounds, this is the complete party vibe setter device. Ranging over 18 different colors that can create a mini disco setup, this moon lamp gives you something visually pleasing along while blasting your favorite playlist. It packs a massive 1000 mAh lithium-ion battery that is rechargeable and can last up to 9-12 hours of use with every 2-hour charge cycle. It also has a timer setting that can be programmed for 30/60/90-minute stretches. With its remote control, you can easily switch between its various colors and modes and control the songs it is playing. This lamp is made from PLA materials that are certified environmentally friendly and non-toxic, so they are safe for children as well. Price – $27.99. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

Lewondr Table Lamp For fans of the crescent moon, this lamp from Lewondr features a stylish Crescent moon shaped desk lamp with soft LED lights that can truly turn a dull room into a beautiful setting. This lamp does not come with rechargeable batteries, so you will have to replace its AA batteries as they wear out. It also doesn’t have multi-color functionalities like the classic moon lamps, because it is a dedicated desk lamp primarily. Its warm light is very comfortable and safe for our eyes, with no flickering or glaring issues. These lamps are great for parties, weddings, festivals, or having that romantic table setting for a switch-up from the classic candle-lit ones. A Crescent moon-lit dinner! I’m excited! These lamps also come in Star, heart, and even Christmas tree models as well, so get one that you find to your liking. This lamp costs $19.99. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

AFORTLO Desk Lamp If you liked the crescent moon lamp, then you will surely love this one. A crescent moon with a hanging glowing ball at the center. This is a great product for those romantic style dinners. Its stylish design is sure to raise the aesthetics in whichever setting you place this in. This device also features AA batteries that need to be replaced periodically. Its in-built bulb is equipped with 11 LED beads, which will save a lot of energy consumption as well. This lamp seems to be very lightweight and compact, which makes it convenient for packing it along with your camping gear. This lamp is great as a house-warming gift, a birthday present, or simply for anyone who likes industrial lighting and interesting home or office décor items. Currently, this lamp is being at $25.99. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

UooEA 3D Saturn Lamp My personal favorite from this list. Boy, if you love moon lamps, feast your eyes on this epic Saturn lamp! A quality 3D printed Saturn Lamp that portrays the elegance of its majestic rings perfectly. Noy just the rings, the intricate gaseous layer texture of Saturn is also beautifully captured in this work. What’s more? It glows in 16 different lights, has 4 pre-set modes, and a deep 7 brightness dimmable property that allows it to adapt and blend to different lighting settings at the place. It features a standard 500 mAh polymer lithium battery that can last up to 8 hours of use with 3 hours of charging. It also comes with remote control for controlling certain functions of the lamp. This lamp is currently being sold at $23.99 currently with its 20% discount that has reduced its price from its usual selling price of $29.99. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

BRIGHTWORLD Galaxy Lamp If you think the moon lamps and Saturn lamps are cool and fun to gaze at, what do you say to a lamp that gives the whole galaxy to look at with all of its bright star clusters and multi-colored nebulae? Stunning and magnificent. This Galaxy lamp is also 3D printed with astronomical data collected from NASA satellites. It creates a beautiful reconstruction of the true grandeur of space. Even more, it can glow in 16 different colors and comes with remote control as well, for easily switching between its colors and modes. This lamp is designed in the classic moon lamp shape with a wooden stand. It sports a 500 mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 hours of use with just 3 hours of charging. Currently, this Galaxy lamp is being at $24.99 on Amazon. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

Shiny Alice – Personalized Moon Lamp This product from ‘Shiny Alice’ provides the feature for getting your own custom-made Moon Lamps with your desired picture engraved in the middle of the Moon Lamp. This product would make a great romantic valentine’s day gift or a wedding gift, or for gifting your parents, housewarming present, etc. It can also glow in 16 colors and has all other features of a classic Moon lamp including the wooden stand and remote controller. It’s very easy to set-up your picture, just have the picture on your pc or on any other device that you are using to shop for this product, and simply upload your image under the ‘customize now button’. It will be automatically re-aligned and edited for customization. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

9 Inch Moon Lamp plug This huge 9-inch moon lamp is made as a fully functioning table lamp. It comes with a power-stand and the moon is mounted on top of the stand pole in the place of a bulb. So, this lamp can very bright (3000k light that is safe for your eyes) and suitable for some night-reading or working as well. The best part is that you don’t need to charge the device for using it. It comes with a 5 feet long power cord that is attached to the power-stand. Apart from this, the texture and roundness of this Moon lamp remain at par with the other lamps on this list, thanks to its advanced 3D print technology. Currently, this moon lamp is being sold at $54.99. Click Here to Get the Best Deal

Final Take

These moon lamps will be a valuable addition to your home décor arrangement.

They can be great for gifting, especially the customized Moon Lamps.

The texture of these lamps are truly admirable and will make a great night light in your bedroom.

If you get the in-built speaker variant, then it becomes a great vibe-maker for your alone times at night or out on camping trips.

Have fun!