Visitors to Puerto Rico should experience the lush forests and this city’s beauty through a zip line tour. After careful consideration of both the travelers’ sentiments and the experts’ input, some of the best available zip lines in Puerto Rico are shortlisted.

Best Ziplines For The Adventure Seekers In Puerto Rico

The shortlisted tours can vary in terms of the number of zip lines as well as the duration of the trip.

But the spots chosen have similarities when it comes to offering several exciting ways to experience and cherish the vast and mesmerizing landscape. Also, the visitors are going to find professionals at these spots who can guide you about the fun adventure outing, that too, with proper safety. The professionals are dedicated to their job, and surely they would be able to surprise you with the knowledge of Puerto Rico’s flora and fauna and, of course, the rich culture.

However, one should always check in advance about the age and weight restrictions at different zipline spots that vary from company to company. Also, zip lines are not recommended to pregnant women.

The shortlisted zip lines that are going to be a really great experience are given.

Rainforest Zipline Park:

This has 8 double cable lines for the riders. It covers about 29,000 acres of the area through the trees of the Yunque National Forest. This is the only tropical rainforest in the United States National Forest Systems.

The line provides a stunning view of the rainforest. Apart from that, the staff is dedicated to safety and amiability. They will make you stay tuned to their amazing commentary, giving you the details of the trip and the vicinity.

Many experts say the course is suited for the first-timers as well. The tour lasts for about 2 hours. They also combine the zip line activity with rock and wall climbing at the Rainforest zipline part.

JungleQui Zipline Park:

It has 11 ziplines in its aerial expedition. These are string over trees and several pairs of rappels from elevated platforms. There is also a short hike from some parts of El Yunque. The tour-guides have a reputation of being friendly, enthusiastic, and helpful. The jungle view is also very mesmerizing.

Yunque Ziplining

There are half a dozen zip lines that are located on a private mountainous rainforest setting. The lengths are around 400 to 1000 feet. It is about a 3-hour tour. There is also a 10-minute educational hike. The guides then tell about the local culture, the plantation, animals, and the beautiful landscape.

Batey Zipline Adventures

Tourists can expect three different zip line excursions. One of the three lines offer 3,200 feet in total, a 150-foot suspension bridge including hiking, kayaking, rappelling and swimming. It is a half-day tour. The classical tour can be extended to visit a waterfall and exploration a cave. The guides are also enthusiastic.

Ecoquest Adventures and Tours

This includes five zip lines through the canopy bridges and a hike to the forest for about 15 minutes. The zip lining leads to a mojito bar where one can buy drinks with some additional fee. The view is known to be remarkable and also the guides are reputed for their knowledge about the surrounding.

ToroVerde Adventure Park

It consists of eight-line zips, and the tour lasts for about 3 hours. It is located in the mountainous region of Puerto Rico in Orocovis. The landscape is impressive, and the guides are no doubt helpful.

While looking forward to a zipline adventure in Puerto Rico, make sure to read about the guidelines during the pandemic. Some might not be open to all due to coronavirus.