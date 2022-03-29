What Will Be Famous Youtube Star Bethany Mota’s Net Worth In 2022? Check Out About Her Age, Career, Relationship

Bethany Mota is a video blogger from the United States. She got to celebrity for her haul videos, illustrating her online fashion and style purchases, starting with her YouTube channel, Macbarbie07, in 2009. She posts films with clothing inspiration, make-up and hair instructions, recipes, and do-it-yourself projects.

All You Need To Know About Youtuber Bethany Mota Age, Career, Net Worth

Since then, she’s launched her fashion collection at Aéropostale. She has gone on many tours to connect and interact with fans, which she refers to as “Motivators.” Mota was also featured in Dancing with the Stars Season 19.

Early Life of Bethany Mota:

Bethany Noel Mota was born to Tony and Tammy Mota on November 7, 1995, in Merced County, California. Mota’s ancestors came from Portugal and Mexico. Mota was born in California and raised with her older sister, Brittany.

She was primarily self-taught throughout her education, but she attended a government-funded school from third to sixth grade. Mota used to go to acting and dance classes in sixth grade.

Age, Height, Weight of Bethany Mota:

The YouTube sensation is 26-year-old age. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall. Her physical weight is approximately 53 kg, and her physical measurements are 34-25-34 inches.

The Career of Bethany Mota:

Mota was one of the most well-known YouTube stars. In June 2009, Mota released her first haul video. She started her YouTube account to escape the stress of bullying, and it quickly grew to 9.5 million subscribers in October 2015.

She has collaborated with J. C. Penney and Forever 21. In December 2013, she launched an Aéropostale clothing, perfume, and accessory brand over which she maintains creative ownership. Mota keeps in touch with her fans and includes their suggestions in her fashion designs.

She released a single with producer-vocalist Mike Tompkins called “Need You Right Now” on October 13, 2014. This song debuted at number thirty on the Danish top 30 record chart Tracklisting. Mota wrote and published her song, “Be Who You Wanna Be,” on her YouTube account in August 2015.

In January 2014, she began on a cross-country tour dubbed the “Motavatour.” Mota covered the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Entertainment Tonight in March 2014.

In season 13 of Project Runway, Mota appeared as a guest judge. Mota was revealed as a Dancing with the Stars – season 19 contestant on September 4, 2014. Derek Hough, a five-time champion, was her partner. Mota and Hough made it to the finals but were eliminated on Night 1 and finished fourth.

She also spoke about anti-bullying in October 2015 as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

In 2016, Mota announced the publication of her first book, Make Your Mind Up: My Guide to Finding Your Style, Life, and Motivation! Mota just became a UNICEF Kid Power brand ambassador as a Kid Power Champion.

Net Worth of Bethany Mota:

The multi-talented video blogger has amassed a significant fortune, primarily from YouTube and her apparel company. Bethany Mota’s net worth is approximately $3 million.

Relationship Status of Bethany Mota:

Dominic Sandoval, AKA D-Trix is Bethany Mota’s current boyfriend. In 2016, the couple began dating. He is a YouTuber and a dancer. He is ten years her senior. Bethany Mota was previously in a relationship with a Japanese-American actor and martial artist Ryan Potter, (2013).