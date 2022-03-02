Health is an essential part of our life. Health is wealth. According to Florence Nightingale, “The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm.” Nursing is a way to care, serve and help. Nursing the needy people is regarded as a noble work. In other words, nursing promotes health care facilities.

The Better Look Of Nursing Home; United States Of America

To lead a healthy life, awareness in the health sector is necessary. Nursing increases indulgence in health management and education. The betterment of a state lies in better health facilities. Once, an eminent personality named Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” The United States is one of the most influential countries in the world. The US is known for its advancement of technology and a steep rise in the health sector.

Joseph Robinette Biden is the 46th president of the United States of America. Biden promises that he is will improve the condition of the nursing home. He declared this news in his state of the union speech. He is known as the man of his words. Joe Biden claims he will provide continuous services for a good nursing home.

He also ensures that all the complaints lodged will be taken care of by the government. With the rise in covid-19, Biden is willing to take this risk. With the announcement of this news, the officers worked twenty-four hours for the best result. An idea is never successful without any opposition.

Many people from the industry and the advocates opposed the outline. The outline consisted of 20 different actions. The White House office-bearer presented the profile. A piece of new news came up that federal finance will pay for the new idea. Joe Biden took a leap of faith by initiating this idea.

David Grabowski is in a dilemma about the proposed reformation of the nursing home. According to David, it is a tough job to minimize staff and high the rate of transparency. David C Grabowski is a member of the Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School. He said, “If we’re going to change nursing homes, we have to start with the staff.” With sky-high hope, David is all set to reform the nursing home.

He explains to the public that this reformation of the nursing home is for overall and better development. Biden is working hard to get the proper amount of investment and funding. The number of death increased in the nursing home. The percentage of death varies due to covid-19. This problem was a matter of concern. The solution was to make home and community care units.

The White House, to resist the covid-19, is developing the quality of nursing homes. According to Joe Biden, the officers from Medicare and Medicaid will handle the staff. There are 420,000 employees with low salaries. Due to minimum payment, they have left their jobs.

Medicare and Medicaid to be held responsible for various regulations in arranging the staff. The plan chalked out by Joe Biden needs to be handled with care. Due to the pandemic, the nursing home is lacking in basic facilities.

The availability of nurses and their helpers is less in numbers. Due to a lack of health care members, patients do not get direct help. The members of Congress are standing against the legislation. According to the original plan, though Biden’s domestic bill, requirements are achieved. In the nursing home, Biden wants to include an individual room.

According to the White House document, there is a sufficient amount of money for nursing homes. Still, poor people do not get proper health care. Due to covid-19, there is an increase in problems in nursing homes.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, there are 200,000 more deaths. Biden focuses on awareness programs for the vaccination of nursing staff. During the spread of omicron, the number of deaths in nursing homes increased. The majority of nursing homes are under private firms. These led to a rise in the private firm valuation from $5 billion in 2000 to $100 billion in 2018. According to the private firm, private ownership can help in boosting nursing homes. According to Terry Fulmer, this idea will lead to the better development of the nation’s nursing homes.