Covid 19 has forced most of the offices to shut down and employees have been working from home for more than 18 months now. As the covid cases have started declining many of the offices are resuming their in-house operations by asking the employees to come back to the office.

During such time research was conducted by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health which studied the effects of employees coming back to the office.

Better Office Space For The Workers Post Covid-19

One of the important things that the research took into consideration was the air quality before and post covid era of office. Earlier the offices were content on just filtering the CO2 concentrations in the air with the help of their ventilators and ACs.

However, it has come to light that people would now need more sanitizers and tissue paper at more places. Further, the research states that people would receive much better air as the filtration has included more advancements so as to filter good quality of air.

Through the research, it was known that people perform better when they inhale better quality of air as compared to plain filtered air. For this purpose, more effort has now been given to air quality and filtration, and a team is kept on standby wherein they monitor the quality of air within the office space.

If there is a higher concentration of CO2 in the office space it has been observed that the employee’s cognitive functions decline over time thereby affecting their productivity as well. Many of the companies due to this have started a green initiative which includes putting up plants within the office space.

These plants require less water and less sunlight and on the upside provide more oxygen and take in more Carbon di Oxide as well. It has been observed over time that employees work much better when they have a plant near to them and it also makes the office look much better and home-like.

The research also found that most employees get frustrated due to lack of Oxygen and the performance goes down. Many times employees themselves are not able to identify this and they think this is because of their inability to work which affects their confidence as well. The team monitoring the air quality should also make sure that there is adequate sunlight entering the office and the blinds should be raised at least in the morning hours.

Many times the offices do not have any windows and just wall fitted with AC, this causes a dull environment of the employees as they need to see the outside world once in a while. This is why many of the offices have a large recreational zone where the employees can relax from just facing the computer screen all day.

Apart from the air quality, the employers must also assure that the company has good drinking water. Employees would need both hot as well as cold drinking water so that they can feel energetic. The water fountain should not be much far away from the employee’s desk so that they can save their time.

Post covid return to the office would be quite stressful for the employees as they will have to get used to the new normal. The first few days would be hard and the companies should make sure that the employees can settle into the office space well. The chairs and the tables should be sanitized regularly as and when the employees leave for the day so that they can come back to a clean and safe environment.