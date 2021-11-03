Matthew Exline from Ohio State University in an article stated that breath print could identify covid 19 with an accuracy of 88%. The best thing about this test is that this takes no more than 15 seconds. This was done on covid 19 pneumonia-identified patients.

This study for breath print was conducted among 46 ICU patients who are on mechanical ventilation. Among these 46 patients, 23 patients have covid 19 viruses with them and the other 23 do not have any covid 19 virus but are on mechanical ventilation.

Better Way To Test Covid Rather Than RT-PCR

The hospital staff collected breath bags from the patients on ICU days 1,3,7 and 10. This was later analyzed with a breathalyzer which detected nitric oxide as a pattern among the covid 19 pneumonia patients.

88% accuracy is not gold standard as the current approved standard has 99% which is a molecular test that was approved by the FDA. The normal standard RT-PCR test takes many hours and even after the molecular test patients are seen getting positive.

Earlier it was found that the breathalyzer was useful in detecting covid for severely ill patients with covid 19 virus. Currently, this is being used on patients with small symptoms as well. There are many other breath tests that are also working all around the world.

Exline said that a breathalyzer is the best way for detecting covid as the cost is low and the time is taken for getting the results is comparatively low.

The famous version of the rapid breath test from the Netherlands is known as SpiraNose which is a huge hit in that nation. This device is easy to use as people just need to breathe into the machine and it can identify if the person has any virus within them. People who test positive in this have to undergo a PCR test which will confirm the presence of RT-PCR.

This is being used on the streets of the Netherlands wherein the police are stopping people and randomly checking thereby trying to isolate the people who have viruses within them. Many say this is an effective way as people who test negative need not go to hospital and wait hours to know their results.

Dr. Matthew Exline has stated that this will be highly effective in the US as the country is seeing more and more cases and many people take the test because they would have had come in contact with someone.

This kit can be given out to private companies and they can rule out everyone who tested negative and only the people who tested positive via this breath test would need to go for PCR which is costly and time-consuming.

In other news, vaccination for kids in the US has begun for the age group of 5 to 11. CDC has convened a meeting for Tuesday to discuss if the vaccination should be allowed for the whole age group or should there be some compartmentalization in this as well.

Hospitals and health care units have been asked to brief parents about the vaccines for their kids. Kids would require only one-third of the vaccine which is being administered to adults. So, the company is making small vials for kids with orange caps so that there is no confusion among both the vials.

Many people had this fear that the vaccine will cause infertility however CDC confirmed that these rumours are baseless and no such issue has been observed among millions of people who have taken this vaccine. With more and more people getting vaccinated the death rate in America is lowering daily.