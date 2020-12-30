It is a common habit for people to pick the nose several times during the day. Even though there is not much harm in doing this, it can be a very dangerous habit during the covid-19 pandemic situation. Not many people know that the nose is one of the main entry points for coronavirus to get into the body. The other two entry points are the mouth and the eyes.

Beware Of Picking Nose During Coronavirus Pandemic

The nose has a sophisticated defense mechanism, and it protects itself in many ways. The hair in the nostrils blocks the larger particles from entering the lungs. Other than that, the moist mucous membrane helps to trap foreign invaders from entering the body. The small glands in the nostrils can secrete mucus into the Airway whenever a foreign object enters the nose. In this way, harmful bacteria and viruses get trapped In the nostrils, and they are not able to get inside the body.

In this regard, having some amount of mucus in the nostrils is a healthy thing as it helps to keep the invaders out of the body. When the mucus dries and forms crusts, most people feel irritated and want to pick it out of the nostrils. You should be very careful in this situation as this can create tiny cuts in the nasal cavity, and the barrier can be breached easily by the virus. This increases the chance of transmitting the germs in your hand into the bloodstream. You should be aware of the fact that coronavirus enters into the body easily through this medium.

Psychologists attribute habits like nose picking to repetitive behavior focused on the body. Other similar habits include hair pulling and nail-biting, commonly seen in many people. If these habits start interfering in your everyday life, it can even be classified as a clinical disorder.

However, in most cases, these are just common habits that people have developed over several years. The simple thing you can do to avoid this habit is to wear a mask. In this way, your hands cannot easily access the nose, and you will remember not to put your fingers inside the nose by the time you remove the mask. The natural impulse to put the fingers inside the nose can be controlled in this manner.

If you feel like cleaning the nostrils, you can wash your hands and then move ahead to clean the nostrils using water. In this way, the thin lining of the mucus does not get damaged, and you will be able to prevent small cuts inside the nostrils. There are several other advantages of using masks during the covid-19 situation. It will also help you to reduce the transmission of other pathogens into the body.

Not only that, but you will also be able to get adequate protection from coronavirus when you are using a good quality facial mask. The other option you can do is to use a tissue to clean the nose, and this will protect you to some extent in the long run. It is always a good idea to keep your nostrils hydrated so that the natural protection mechanism of the nose will not be affected.

It is very important to care for your nasal health during the coronavirus pandemic situation. Experts suggest that you should always monitor the ability of your nose to smell different objects on a regular basis. You should be aware of the fact that loss of smell without any reason is a major symptom of covid-19. If you notice such symptoms, you should immediately consult your doctor and get yourself tested for covid-19. In this manner, you will be able to detect the infection early and avoid complications in the long run.