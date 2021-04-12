Quoting silver lining and the pandemic may appear strange. But the year gone by had been a blessing for bicycling. It is definitely a good exercise. Bike was the only ray of hope as the country was going through the pandemic, one expert point out. People were trying to find new ways to get out. The sale of bikes sky-rocketed. In fact, it rose up to 40%. Certain stores across the country even reported shortage of bikes.

The Bicycling Boom Will Outlast The Pandemic, Says Boosters

An activist group working in the field reports that 10% adults hopped onto a bike first time in one year because of the pandemic. Such a sight was a pleasant surprise. Bikers swarmed streets.

Experts cite numerous factors for the boom in the bicycle industry. Gyms remained closed. People were in a bid to find new ways to go out and exercise. Some among them were hesitant to board on buses. They used bikes to roam around in the streets. Certain cities even took measures to make roads friendly for bikes.

Perhaps, this may be one among the rare positive things that happened during the pandemic. With their children at home, people enjoyed in bikes through the streets.

Reasons may be many. Whatever it is, biking happens to be a healthy alternative. Physical activity improves both mental and physical health; this is common sense. According to experts, people unknowingly went for the magic pill. There is no health issue that physical activity cannot improve.

They also give examples for their observation. A study done in 2017 showed that those who biked to their offices had less cardiac troubles than those who didn’t. The American Heart Association monitored more than 54000 people for 20 years. They too found that those who cycled for work had 11% lower risk of cardiac issues.

According to experts, not much research is required to prove that physical activity improves health. They just want to see more people doing the same.

Thus the question now is, will the trend live on? The pandemic is about to subside and life is slowly getting back to normal.

Bike rider organizations are both cautious and optimistic at the same time. They feel that the country will ride on.

Americans are learning new healthy habits. They are enjoying biking around. And they will continue with it.

One such organization is reminded of the last bike boom. It happened during the gas crisis of 1973. The country sees a spike and then a decline. But it never returns to the level as it was before.

The only shadow of darkness is the continued shortage of bikes. The demand is at the maximum. According to an organization of bike dealers, companies are striving to ramp up production. But lack of parts creates obstacles. The demand-supply chain is not going to be balanced, at least for three years, experts observe. They have a three-fold advice to consumers:

Get to a bike dealer at the earliest.

Wait patiently.

Buy a used bike.

Bikes will be there. But the buying strategy should be changed, they point out. Things will be better for the industry in the long run, they hope.

The COVID 19 pandemic has created bike-friendly streets. Within no time, it will expand into a network that is spread across the country.

According to bike riders organizations, the country is having a transformation. Cycling will become a part of our life in times to come.

America will now become a country that bicycles. And lots of energy is going to be there through different organizations in the field. And they expect a healthier US.