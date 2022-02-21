Biden Administration Sued Over Mask Mandate, In Texas!

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives of millions of people worldwide. Scientists are trying to find new treatment strategies in the form of new medications, antivirals, and vaccines. Precautionary measures like the usage of masks, social distancing, and sanitizing are still being followed in many parts of the world.

Vaccination is by far the most essential tool to help people stay protected during the pandemic. Vaccination proved to be effective against the earlier variants of coronavirus and the newer variants including omicron, which is considered to be the most dominant and most infectious strain of coronavirus.

Vaccination prevents severe complications of the disease, including hospitalization and death, it also helps curb the spread of the disease. Booster doses provide an added advantage to those who are already vaccinated.

Many states and countries are gradually weaning off the restrictions imposed by them, due to the steadily declining cases, in order to revive the lost economy and also keep in mind the inconveniences caused by the general public. Many restrictions lifted off during the first or second wave of the coronavirus pandemic were again re-imposed during the third wave.

Denmark became the first country to lift all its restrictions including mask mandates, vaccine passports, etc. In Switzerland, masks will no longer be mandatory in shops, schools, or workplaces. But masks will be necessary for healthcare facilities. Many countries have reduced the isolation period for Covid positive individuals from 7 days to 5 days.

There are no restrictions on international travel in the form of quarantine, it is not necessary to carry proof of vaccination or negative Covid reports.

In the United States, the restrictions on social distancing, masking, etc. are being lifted slowly, and many states are planning to reopen their economies fully. Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, water parks, etc., remain operational at full capacity in some parts of the country. No masks are necessary for schools, shops, or other indoor settings in some states. New York, however, is yet to lift off the mask mandates in school.

Mask mandates continue to prevail however in Texas, much to the displeasure of Texans. Masks are required in all forms of transport, including planes, trains, buses, taxis, etc., when traveling within the United States and its failure to comply attracts criminal penalties.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that wearing masks on planes is illegal. For this reason, Ken Paxton along with Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) has filed a lawsuit both against the Biden Government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an attempt to end the mask mandate for airplanes in Texas.

According to them, the mask mandate restriction in airplanes and airports has not even been put up for notice, which is usually required when the government puts such restrictions in place.

Whether or not, the Biden government will lift off these restrictions is still not decided and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is yet to comment on this.

With the recent Omicron surge, there has been an increase in the number of hospitalizations and emergency room visits, and even deaths.

Though there has been a steep decline in fresh cases over the past few weeks, scientists are warning that a new variant of the coronavirus may evolve any time, and in such cases, whether lifting off of all the restrictions will prove to be beneficial or harmful is yet to be ascertained.

The wide availability of vaccines, the readily available home testing kits, and the new advancements in medicine have triggered many states to lift off these restrictions.

In the USA alone, about 35% of the seniors are unboosted. Many are yet to get fully vaccinated, so it remains a decision to be made by the people if they want to follow the precautionary measures in place.