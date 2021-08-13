Over 170 public health experts, scientists and activists asked President Biden to do more in order to help combat the global spread of Covid. They warned that more dangerous variants are likely to arise if nothing is done quickly.

The experts urged the President to act now, addressed in a joint letter to senior White House officials. They added that announcing an ambitious global vaccine manufacturing program is the only way this pandemic can be controlled. This is required to protect the leaps and bounds of the progress we have made and build vaccine infrastructure for the future.

Biden Administration Must Do More To Distribute Covid Vaccines Globally

Another letter was sent separately to President Biden which noted that the Delta variant, which is highly contagious is causing a rise in cases in Africa, Latin America, and Asia, where a huge number of people are yet to receive even a single shot of the vaccine.

On the other hand, the country has stockpiled more than 55 million doses of the vaccines but is not administering more than 900,000 shots daily.

The authors added that it would take more than 2 months just to administer the doses that have currently been stockpiled.

Tom Frieden, a co-signer of the letter, led the CDC during Obama’s Presidency; Linda Fried, another co-signer is the dean of Colombia University’s public health school; Paul Farmer, the co-founder of Partners in Health also co-signed the letter. In addition to this, 50 other organizations also co-signed the letter.

Many of the co-signers of the letter have personally made an appeal to officials of the Biden administration. This includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, and David Sessler, who is a top pandemic adviser. The two of them were among those who were frustrated by the slow pace of global vaccinations.

Less than 4% of Africans and only about 30% of Asians have received 1 dose of the vaccine. In contrast, almost 60% of Americans have been vaccinated.

Peter Staley, a co-founder of PrEP4All Collaboration said that they have been pushing Dr. Fauci and Kessler for months and they have been pushing those above them in the hierarchy.

Unfortunately, these efforts have left nothing to show for it.

He added that Pharma needed many years before it let the rest of the world access its AIDS drug but said that they would ensure that it would not happen with Covid vaccines.

The global response of the Biden administration has been defended by officials that have announced that the US has sent more than 110 million vaccines to other nations and plans on sending about 500 million doses to almost 100 low- and middle-income nations.

You Might Also Read: Dentitox Pro real reviews

The activists still think that the President needs to do more. Their frustrations have been mainly aimed at Moderna, which received more than $1.3 billion in federal funding, but has done almost nothing in sharing its knowledge with others.

Staley said that this administration has not pushed Moderna at all.

The experts of the issue demanded that the administration must make efforts to produce 8 billion doses annually and export a minimum of 40 million doses every month in addition to helping set up vaccine manufacturing hubs around the world.

Gregg Gonsalves, a co-signer of the letter said that people are really frantic at the moment. He thinks that we are going to see an escalation in helping other countries in the following few weeks.

No one seems to have gotten the message that the world is burning and the maintenance of the status quo by the country is unacceptable. Gonsalves is also a public health researcher at Yale University which is located in the city of New Haven, Connecticut.