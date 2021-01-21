Joe Biden takes his oath to become the 46th president of America and later accompanied by a crew of world-famous faces of the country towards the White House.

Kamala Harris took her oath as the vice president minutes before Biden and she was administered by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Biden And Harris Came In Power; The U.S Stepped Into A New Era Of Hope

The president was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts and made his inaugural address later. He called for unity and pledged to be a president for all Americans, also those who didn’t support him, in his first address as the president.

Biden also described the nation as weathering a winter of peril during the deadly pandemic.

The events began at 11:30 a.m along with Lady Gaga’s rendition of the U.S national anthem. After Lady Gaga, Rev. Fr. Leo Jeremiah O’Donovan did a traditional invocation. Later on, the stage was taken by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, poet laureate Amanda Gorman, and Garth Brooks.

This time the world witnessed a different image of the transfer of power as Biden’s inauguration had to overcome various challenges including the ongoing and skyrocketing pandemic as well as the violent deadly breach of the U.S Capitol.

The day is marked with rare and historic moments with highly elevated security measures, and precautions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outgoing president also didn’t attend the events. However, the day ended with messages of unity and hope as well as enormous fireworks.

After the ceremony was finished, Biden entered into his official duties by signing three documents.

Both Biden and Harris received the customary rewards by the congress members. Later both went to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying on the tomb of an unknown soldier, accompanied by three former presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

During the inaugural parade, Biden and his family chose to walk down the stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, greeting people and media along the path., and around 4 p.m, Biden entered the White House.

Biden’s early executive actions aimed at the revamp of his predecessor’s legacy of policies. He got down to work on Wednesday to sign more than a dozen executive orders, along with other memorandums and directives to various agencies.

During Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, as a warning to the new officials in the White House, he said that he would terminate them if he found anyone trashing one another.

Biden also said that he wanted his staff to be governed by collegiality and respect, as he wanted to break the toxic environment that pervaded the West Wing during the previous administration by Donald Trump.

The vice president Harris returned to the Capitol where she swore in three Democratic senators, including California’s Alex Padilla who replaced Harris in the chamber.

