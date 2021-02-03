On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid respect to Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick who passed away due to injuries from last month’s Capitol Riot. He lied in honour at Washington’s Capitol Rotunda.

A ceremonial was held at the east front of the Capitol with the honor guards carried the remains of Sicknick in an urn and the Capitol Police officials lined up in attention.

Biden Pays Respect To Fallen Capital Officer Brian Sicknick

The Capitol Police Officers approached the remains of Sicknick inside the Rotunda and paid respect through salute.

President Biden and the first lady paid their respects by making the sign of a cross.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, many other Congress leaders also paid their respects.

A viewing period was held for Sicknick’s Police colleagues and lawmakers were to pay tribute on Wednesday morning.

On 6th January when the mass riot took place at the Capitol building by Trump protestors, Sicknick had defended the building, fighting against a violent mob during which he had undergone brutal injuries. He passed away the very next day.

Even though a formal statement hasn’t been made yet, Police officials state that Sicknick was hit on the head by a fire extinguisher upon which he collapsed and was immediately rushed to the hospital. But his critical condition prevented him from surviving.

The White House Democrats had sent an impeachment article to the Senate by charging Trump with incitement of insurrection.

Also, the Capitol building was restricted from public entry, surrounded by metal fences, and protected by the National Guard.

Brian Sicknick aged 42, was from South River, New Jersey. He enrolled for the position of National Guard 6 months after his high school graduation. He was then deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan.

In 2008, Sicknick joined the Capitol Police forces and ever since has been very familiar to his colleagues and everyone else in the Capitol building.

Forensic officials are currently investigating whether there is the presence of any harmful substance in his body that may have been injected into him during the attack.

Last week, Schumer and Pelosi remarked about Sicknick’s bravery by stating that he had played a major role for the nation by protecting its people and defended the temple of democracy.

They also said that his sacrifice is a reminder of the government’s responsibility to the country and its citizens.

Pelosi wrote a letter to her colleagues talking about the importance of Sicknic’s service and encouraged them to pay respects.

She also stated that it is crucial to ensure the complete protection of the Capitol building and all of its workers which would require extra funds.

Brian Sicknick is said to be the 5th person to be lied down in honour at the Capitol Rotunda. The rest 4 were John Gibson, Jacob Chestnut, Rosa Parks, and Rev. Billy Graham.