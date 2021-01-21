President Biden Launched a 100 Days Masking Challenge, asking the whole American citizens to wear masks for 100 days as an attempt to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An executive order was also issued by the president in which employees and contractors are required to appear with masks and keep proper physical distancing on all federal lands.

Biden Puts Forward A “100 Days Masking Challenge”

On Wednesday, a tweet came in Biden’s POTUS account. In which he said that putting on a mask is a patriotic act, but not a partisan issue. It makes it possible to save countless lives throughout the country. He also said that because of this he signed the executive order on Wednesday, issuing a mask mandate on federal property. He added that it is time for America to mask up.

Biden made his initial chain of executive actions on Wednesday, overturning dozens of his predecessor’s policies. In Which, he included action to end Trump’s process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, with the U.S’s Head of Delegation, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Thursday, Biden is also set to give his address during an Executive Board meeting of WHO.

The new administration of Biden said that the U.S will work with the WHO and partners to strengthen and reform the organization after the country resolved the issues made by the previous administration in engaging with the organization. Hence to support health during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a humanitarian response along with health and health security, which is advanced.

Meanwhile, the LA residents have mixed reactions to the 100 Days Masking Challenge against the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them said that what Biden asked to do is fairly reasonable as most of them already started wearing masks due to the local health guidance.

Whereas, some say the order is worrisome as it seems an overreach. Most said that it is not acceptable to be forced to wear masks.

The anti-maskers were patrolling in Huntington Beach for months with their false claims on the coronavirus including the virus and the pandemic is a lie.

The predecessor of Biden, Donald Trump was tested positive for COVID-19 and allegedly was hospitalized soon after. At a point, Trump also declined the idea to wear a mask.

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends people wear masks due to the spread of the deadly virus. People are asked to appear masked while attending events and gatherings, public settings, or anywhere with people other than their household members.

Currently, the U.S has recorded over 24.38 million COVID-19 cases and around 404,000 deaths. The country presently on top of all the other countries in the world with the highest number of contractions and deaths related to the pandemic.