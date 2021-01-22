The new administration of the country receives an extended offer by Amazon with its colossal operations network and advanced technologies.

The offer could hopefully assist Biden a lot in fulfilling his promise to vaccinate 100 million Americans within the initial 100 days after he takes his office as the president of the country.

Biden Receives Letter From Amazon CEO; Offering Help In Vaccine Distribution

President Biden already received a letter from Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Leader Dave Clark, in which he put forward the offer.

The letter said that Amazon is ready to assist the president in the effort to provide vaccination shots to the people, to administer on-site at Amazon facilities, there is an agreement in place with an authorized third party occupational health care provider. Besides, once the vaccine doses are available, they are prepared to move rapidly.

The letter also said that they are also prepared to leverage their operations, information technology, and communications capabilities as well as expertise to help the president’s administration in the vaccination efforts. In the fight against COVID-19, Amazon could make a meaningful impact immediately.

The last mile journey of distributing the vaccine is crucial as it requires an immense distribution system in the palace with greater experience. Hence, Amazon is well suited in this process.

The letter noted that the essential workers are the employees of Amazon. Most of the workers cannot work from home so it is important to let them vaccinate at the earliest appropriate time along with others who work with AWS data centres and Whole Foods Market stores across the country.

Since Biden received the letter offering him a helping hand in terminating the virus from the country, it is unknown whether his predecessor, Trump had received any similar offer or not.

The representative of Amazon, Jodi Seth said that the company had been in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services in the administration of Trump.

Amazon is the second-largest employer in the country with more than 800,000 American employers. Among them, 19,000 and more people had been infected with the virus by September.

So the company must provide vaccine doses for all its employees. The company also will spend around $4 billion on expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the country witnessed a total of more than 400,000 COVID-related deaths and 25 million cases of contraction an effective strategy is urgently required to wipe out the deadline pandemic.

The plight was obviously accelerated by the policies taken by the former president Donald Trump is handling it. The vaccination process began in the country when Trump was left a few weeks to leave the White House, but it was slower and ineffective.