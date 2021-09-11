To combat the rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant, President Joe Biden issued his most aggressive pandemic actions and words yet on Thursday, ordering broad new federal vaccine prerequisites for up to 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees and healthcare workers, as well as federal contractors, in an all-out effort to contain the virus.

In a speech at the White House, Vice President Joe Biden slammed the tens of millions of citizens who have not yet received vaccinations, despite months of accessibility and financial incentives. Republican leaders, as well as some labor groups too, expressed concern that Biden was going too far in his efforts to exert pressure on private businesses and employees, a hint that legal challenges were likely to follow.

Biden Is Requiring Federal Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID.

The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, said in a statement that “Biden and the radical Democrats (had also) thumbed their noses at the Constitution,” while National President of the American Federation of Government Employees, Everett Kelley, insisted that “changes like this should be tried to negotiate with our bargaining units where appropriate.”

A significant endorsement of Biden’s attempts to get the country vaccinated came from organizations such as AMA, NAM, and the Business Roundtable; yet, there was no specific mention of his requirement for private businesses in the endorsements.

The sweeping regulations demand that all companies with more than 100 employees need them to also be vaccinated or tested for the virus on a weekly basis. The virus affects about 80 million people in the United States. In addition, the approximately 17 million employees of healthcare institutions that receive government Medicare or Medicaid will be required to be completely vaccinated as well.

In addition, Biden is mandating immunization for workers of the executive branch as well as contractors that do business with the federal government, with no opportunity to opt out of the vaccine requirement. More than a million additional workers will be covered by the new requirements announced by Vice President Joe Biden in a White House address on Thursday afternoon as part of a new “action plan” to address the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Only two months ago, Vice President Joe Biden proclaimed the United States to be “independent” of the virus. Despite the fact that more than 208 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccines, the United States is experiencing approximately 300 percent more new COVID-19 infections per day, roughly two times more hospital admissions, and nearly twice the amount of fatalities compared to the same time last year. There are about 80 million individuals who have not been immunized.

After months of using promotions to increase vaccination rates, Biden is taking a much firmer stance, blaming people who have not yet received vaccinations for the sharp increase in cases that are killing well over 1,000 people per day and jeopardizing the fragile economic recovery that has been underway for the past few years.

Biden also introduced legislation that would treble government penalties for air travelers who insist on not wearing masks on flights or maintain face-covering regulations on federal property, according to CDCP recommendations.