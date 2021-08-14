Even though President Joe Biden is becoming more active in pushing Americans to be vaccinated, he has refrained from using all of his authority. His administration has refrained from requiring vaccines for all air passengers, or, for that matter, for government employees, among other initiatives.

Consequently, Biden is forced to do a delicate balancing act as he attempts to make life more unpleasant for those who are not vaccinated without inciting a reaction. Most government employees are obliged to testify to their vaccination status for the time being. Those who have not gotten a shot are forced to keep social distance, be tested regularly for the virus, and face various possible limitations on their ability to do their jobs.

Biden Is Considering Tougher Vaccine Regulations Without Inciting A Pushback

When the rate of vaccinations in the United States started to decline, President Joe Biden supported incentives such as million-dollar cash lotteries. That was what it needed to encourage more people to receive injections in their arms. However, as the number of new coronavirus infections rises, he is experimenting with a more aggressive strategy.

In only the last two weeks, Vice President Biden has pushed millions of government employees to certify that they have had their vaccinations or face onerous new obligations. He has visited with corporate executives at the White House to persuade them to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the government has taken moves toward requiring vaccinations for individuals coming to the United States from other parts of the world. In addition, the White House is considering alternatives for being more aggressive at the state and local levels, including possible backing for school districts that impose regulations to limit the spread of the virus despite opposition from Republican leaders in Congress.

Many Republicans, especially those who are considering running for the party’s presidential nomination in 2024, disagree and caution against the federal government interfering in choices that should be left to people.

Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state was at the heart of the current viral outbreak, have been at odds for weeks about the appropriate role of the government during a public health emergency. There is a significant amount of support for vaccination requirements.

As reported by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 51 percent of Americans believe that the federal government should suggest that businesses compel their employees to be vaccinated. In comparison, 45 percent believe that the government should not make such a recommendation.

For the time being, Biden has required most federal employees to attest to their vaccination status under the threat of criminal prosecution, with those who have not received a dose being needed to maintain social distance, be tested weekly for the virus, and face other potential restrictions on their ability to perform their jobs.

It has been announced that health professionals at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services would be forced to be vaccinated. The Pentagon has said that it plans to mandate vaccinations for military personnel by the end of next month.

