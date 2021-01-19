The departed souls of 400,000 Americans after the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic would be honored by Biden and Harris on the eve of their inauguration.

Biden already planned the event to be unique and nationwide.

Biden Upholds Nationwide Memorial For The Souls Lost During The Pandemic

During the event, 400 lights will be illuminated at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, located at the end across the National Mall from the Capitol building. At the same venue, both the President-elect and the Vice President-elect will take their oath of office on the next day.

The event is planned as a national moment of unity, in which other monuments and landmarks nationwide in the country will be illuminated at the same time with church bells also soon after the sun sets on the 19th of January.

Preparations are already made on the Empire State Building of New York, the Space Needle in Seattle, and the rest to participate in the event according to the inaugural committee of the President-elect.

Additionally, the officials said that hundreds of towns, tribes, and communities would also take part in the historical moment.

Pili Tobar, the PIC communications director said that the inauguration of both the new President and Vice President represents the beginning of a new national journey.

Tobar added that though it is in the middle of the deadly pandemic in which millions of Americans are grieving over the loss of their dear and near ones, honoring those who are departed is important.

The event would reflect on one of the most challenging times in the history of America and also renew the commitment of all the citizens to join together to put an end to the pandemic and rebuild the nation.

The plans made by the committee on behalf of Biden’s inauguration had been dramatically overturned and reshaped by COVID-19.

The swearing-in ceremony in front of the U.S Capitol would be attended by a fewer number of people than expected, and the festivities have been moved online. According to the committee, the public is asked to stay at home and take part in the inaugural activities online.

During his presidential campaign last year, Biden made the pandemic the central issue. He often empathized with the loss of people with their families.

Presently, Biden is preparing to take office meanwhile the whole country is severely being hit by the pandemic with the highest number of more than 20 million confirmed cases and above 342,000 deaths. The country reached the topmost position among the whole world right now.

Biden also warned people that during the pandemic, things are getting worse before they got better.

Both the U.S and the world await a new era of hope which would begin after once Biden and Harris take power.