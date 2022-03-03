American president Joe Biden stated that it’s time for Americans to get back to work. He released a guideline and advised people to return to their normal lives and continue their activities. All the activities in America came to a halt after the pandemic. Now the president is allowing people to continue their outdoor activities.

Biden’s New Covid Plans To Safeguard The Citizens Of America

Joe Biden, the American president, offered free antiviral pills to those who tested positive for this virus. He also emphasized the pandemic’s progress since last year, citing a substantial drop in cases, easily available vaccinations and testing, and new therapies on the horizon.

Biden said that Americans have done fairly well during this hard time, and now it’s time to go outside and fill the downtowns. He suggested people go back to their normal routine, which had been disrupted for the last 2 years.

In addition to the free antiviral pills, the government will also provide a facility for the second round of COVID testing for free for the people of the US.

The new antiviral pill, Pfizer shots, is quite effective and reduces the chance of getting infected by 90%. The government will make sure to make 1 million Pfizer shots available to the general public of America.

The “test-to-treat” approach, according to a White House official, would first be implemented in hundreds of pharmacies around the country, including CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger outlets. Those who test positive at the locations will be able to get antiviral medications on the spot and utilize them right away.

Joe Biden said that starting next week, there will be four new tests for COVID-19 for US households, and around 270 million tests will be done for US households. While Biden tries to guide his nation to live with COVID-19 and try to be safe, the cases are getting reduced day by day.

COVID- Following a winter spike from the highly transmissible omicron strain, 19 cases have recently dropped to their lowest level since last summer. Deaths, which follow cases by weeks, remain high, with almost 1,700 individuals dying in the United States every day.

Officials in the United States underline that the majority of serious illnesses and deaths in the country occur among individuals who are unvaccinated or have not had a booster dose of the immunization.

On a conference call, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients notified governors that Biden has approved the extension of FEMA funds to help continue FEMA-backed measures such as vaccination clinics, mass testing locations, and increased hospital resources to deal with local case spikes.

The objective of FEMA was to coordinate as well as supply the resources that were necessary for the manpower. This went on throughout the COVID-19. The states, tribes, as well as territories, need to respond to the pandemic.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell also said, “Today’s extension of the 100 percent cost-share through July 1, 2022, expands our efforts to aid disadvantaged communities at the federal and state levels.”

The extension through the first six months of the year demonstrates that the White House continues to perceive a need for government resources to combat COVID-19 even as Biden attempts to lead the country in living with the coronavirus as case counts decline.

FEMA has given $1.2 million to Ball State University in Indiana for on-campus testing, as well as $91.8 million to Wisconsin for COVID-19 testing costs and surges in staffing in treatment centers. American president Joe Biden issued an order authorizing FEMA to fund 100 percent of state emergency expenditures related to the coronavirus through September 2021 on his second day in office. He later extended it until the end of 2021, and then again until April 1.