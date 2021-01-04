Organizers announced on Sunday that the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden will include a virtual parade around the nation by strictly following the crowd limits during the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 20, Biden Will Swear in as the 46th president at the U.S Capitol overlooking the national majestic mall.

Biden’s Inaugural Committee Plans To Feature Nationwide Parade

After the ceremony of swearing-in on the inauguration day, Biden will review the readiness of the military troops following the military traditions as he and his wife, the first lady Jill Biden will join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband in participating in a society distanced Pass in review on the Capitol’s opposite front side.

Representatives from each branch of the military will give Biden a traditional presidential escort from 15th Street in Washington to the White House.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee said that the escort also will be under strict social distancing rules and will provide both the Americans and the whole world with historic images of the new president proceeding to the White House avoiding huge crowds.

Recently, the workers started taking apart an inaugural parade reviewing stand in front of the White House, since Biden’s transition team proceeds with preparations for festivities which would be chiefly virtual.

The organizers also said that they will hold a virtual parade all around the nation to celebrate U.S’s heroes, spotlight Americans’ lives in different phases of life in different states and territories parallel to the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as it is the beginning of a new era of America.

The inaugural committee promised that the event will be televised and the parade will be featuring dynamic and diverse performances in communities around the country. In the coming weeks, the participants would be announced as well.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee Executive Director Manju Varghese said in a statement that, they are excited for the possibilities and opportunities presented in allowing all citizens to participate in the country’s sacred traditions in the president’s inauguration.

Later on the inauguration eve, a lighting ceremony will be organized commemorating the lost lives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the churches across the country are also asked to ring bells honouring the same.

The PIC announced that the memorial will be featuring lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington and it would be the initiative to memorialize Lost lives in America by lightning around the Reflecting Pool.

According to PIC Communication Director Phill Tobar, though it is amidst the pandemic, the inauguration of the new president and vice president represents the beginning of a new journey in the nation.

It is important to honour people who lost their lives when the whole country is grieving the loss of loved ones. The memorial will reflect on one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history.