It has been a terrible week for the Biden administration, with three major court decisions against it since Monday morning, all of which dealt significant blows to federal government Covid-19 vaccine regulations.

Biden’s Legal Woes Continue As Vaccine Requirements Are Halted

An injunction from a federal judge in Louisiana, which was announced on Tuesday afternoon, stopped the nationwide implementation of an administration policy mandating some healthcare workers to be immunized.

In the meanwhile, a federal court in Missouri found that the Obama administration’s health care worker mandate had been blocked in 10 states by a federal judge considering the Missouri case. The Louisiana judgment came a day after that decision.

Just a few hours before, a federal judge in Kentucky halted the implementation of a separate Biden vaccine requirement, aimed at government contractors, following a similar judgment in another state. After a harsh appeals court judgment earlier this month barred the mandate, a requirement that employees of larger organizations be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19 on a regular basis is still on hold.

As soon as the vaccine restrictions were put on hold, the administration worked quickly to get the rulings overturned. On Tuesday, the Justice Department said that the hazard to human life and health exceeded any possible indirect damage to patients caused by employees who opt to resign rather than take the vaccination.

The Department of Health and Human Services requested that an appeals court restore a rule that covers some health care workers at providers participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

More than one challenge was made to the vaccination mandate, each of which presented an alternative rationale for why it ought to be halted. It varied from problems about the government’s compliance with administrative law to doubts about the federal government’s jurisdiction to restrict vaccination participation.

According to the court’s decision in Kentucky, Judge Gregory Frederick Van Tatenhove of the United States Court of Federal Claims in Washington, DC, indicated Tuesday that the topic at hand was “limited.”

Are federal contractors and subcontractors compelled to obtain immunizations under the president’s authority to oversee the procurement of goods and services from the federal government? No, according to the appointee of President George W. Bush who issued an order to halt the contractor mandate in three states.

Instead of using specific terminology to explain their decisions, some judges have chosen a more general tone to describe their reasoning.

President Donald Trump’s Louisiana appointment US District Judge Terry Doughty, who stopped the nationwide health care worker requirement, said that during any pandemic like this one, it is even more vital to safeguard the power separation established by our Constitution.

After a short length of time, the Justice Department requested that the administration’s directions be restored in the higher courts.” According to the Department of Health and Human Services, it has already asked that the 8th United States Circuit Court of Appeals restore the health care worker mandate in Missouri, which was partially blocked on Monday.

The 6th Circuit, which will hear an appeal of the federal contractor judgment handed down in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon, is dominated by Republican appointees.

First-time health care worker mandate has been prohibited nationwide if the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upholds Tuesday’s ruling. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was ordered by that conservative court earlier this month to put on hold its planned testing and immunization program for large firms.