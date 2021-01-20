Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take office on Wednesday after the events of their inauguration take place at noon.

The inaugural festivities were cut down due to the menacing rise of deaths and contraction related to COVID-19 in the country.

Biden’s New Administration Is To Take Office In The U.S

The typical crowd who would assemble during the event would be absent this year. Usually, thousands of people would be seen stretching from the Capitol towards down the national mall during every presidential inauguration.

However, this time it would be different and instead of people, the inaugural committee would place 200,000 U.S., state, and territorial flags to represent those who wouldn’t attend the event.

Before Biden took office, a nationwide mourning ceremony was held on the eve of the presidential inauguration in which landmarks and monuments across the country were illuminated, honouring 400,000 people who lost their souls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

400 lights were illuminated around the reflecting pool where Biden said that though it is difficult to remember those who are gone, it is the way to heal ourselves. As a nation, it is important to do that.

Biden later pledged to get right to work after he made his swearing-in, in which he said that there is not a single second left to waste in terms of tackling the crises the nation faces.

The inauguration is held following unusually eventful days in the country after both Biden and Harris won the election.

This year already started with great violence after the Trump supporters stormed at the Capitol building. An extraordinary military presence was seen in the U.S capital during the violence as well.

On Tuesday, Trump conveyed his wishes to the upcoming administration of Biden during his farewell address to the nation.

In which he said that a new administration will be inaugurated this week and pray for it as it can keep the safety and prosperity of America.

Trump didn’t mention his successor’s name anywhere during his farewell speech. Reports had already come that he wouldn’t participate in the inaugural events.

Whereas, the outgoing Vice President Mike Pence would attend the ceremony, so are the former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton along with their wives.

During the 8 years of Obama’s administration, Biden served the U.S as the vice president. Presently, once he takes office he has plans to sign various executive orders and other presidential actions.

After the inauguration of the president and the vice president, both will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at a soldier’s tomb at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Both Biden and Harris will appear in Celebrating America, a television special where they will speak.