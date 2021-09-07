A specific date for when Covid-19 booster shots will be made available to the public was not provided by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Still, he did state that the administration would follow scientific guidelines and wait for full approval from the health officials before making a 3rd dose of the vaccine available to those who requested it.

This comes in the wake of reports that senior health experts have told the White House that they need more time to examine all of the required data before they can suggest boosters for everyone over the age of 18. In spite of an earlier statement last month that boosters for individuals who received either the mRNA Covid-19 vaccination or the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine will be available the week of September 20, this has not happened as of this writing.

Biden’s Staff Chief Would Not Specify When Booster Shots Will Be Available

We shall, without a sure, await FDA approval as well as approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a consequence of these approvals, they will decide which vaccines are permitted to be used as boosters, when those approvals will be given, and who will be able to get them as a result of those authorizations. He went on to explain that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) make such decisions.

Moreover, according to Klain, even if boosters of both vaccines do not receive complete support before September 20, the administration will be prepared to begin distributing them as soon as that date arrives, something he claims did not happen under the Trump administration when vaccines were first granted emergency use authorization. What we as a White House and our Covid responder can do is make sure that we have purchased the boosters, which we already have, and that we have a distribution plan in place so that as soon as the regulatory agencies and scientists say “good to go, here’s who needs them, and here’s what’s approved,” they will be available almost immediately, he explained.

When asked if some FDA officials were opposed to the White House announcing a specific date for when people should expect booster shots, Klain responded that the President and administration had been clear that boosters would only be available after they had received full FDA approval. As soon as the President made the announcement, he made it clear that it would be subject to approval by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Klein explained that officials from both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were involved in setting the September 20 target date and that the administration is confident that at least one vaccine will be approved for booster doses by that date, Mr. Carney said. Even while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine boost plan is still on track to be finished by the week of September 20, according to media sources, it may take several weeks longer to complete boosts of Moderna’s vaccine than originally anticipated.