Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Face First Test With Federal Workers

President Joe Biden has been constantly pushing for more and more Americans to get themselves vaccinated against the Sars-COV-2 virus

This is indeed a tough test for President Biden. Though 193 million Americans have already got themselves fully vaccinated with both shots, there is a reluctance to go for vaccination under a compulsion caused by mandates. This is prompting several federal workers to resign and several have filed lawsuits challenging the mandate. The people seeking legal assistance as a relief from what they called forced vaccination has received a boost with some states managing to put a halt to the vaccination mandates. A court in the US state of Louisiana has put a stop to the vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. Legal interventions such as these are not making the mission of President Biden any easier.

There are a few cases where people with full vaccination have got infected and this has led some people to lose faith in the vaccine. Corey Trammel, a Bureau of Prisons officer and a union President in Louisiana is one such case who got infected in spite of being vaccinated. Trammel feels people do not trust the government nor the vaccine. Health agencies such as the FDA and the Centre for Disease control and Prevention have shown data and evidence that the vaccines have a proven record of clinical trials and independent reviews of the large amount of protection that vaccinated people have received.

Nevertheless, there is still anxiety among the American people as to how effective the vaccine actually is in spite of 70% of the American people having got vaccinated. And now, vaccination has been allowed for children from the ages of 5 to 11 years and this has added 68 million to the list of Americans still to get vaccinated.

There are still inequities in vaccination rates amongst different federal agencies. Intelligence agencies in particular still have 20% of their employees and workers unvaccinated. Some agencies have even more of their employees still unvaccinated. Homeland Security is a large government department with more than 240,000 employees and 36% of their workers are still unvaccinated.

There are now reminders to still unvaccinated federal workers about the approaching deadline of the mandate and have offered them leave to go and get themselves vaccinated. The agencies have, however, reassured their workers that they would not be fired for not complying but would be counselled and be given 5 days to start getting vaccinated. Non-compliance even at this stage could bring a 14-day suspension from work.

The Republicans say that the mandate has gone too far and infringe upon the freedom of the American people and may even be considered unlawful. State officials from the states of Kentucky and Georgia are worried about government agencies going unstaffed if there were to be so many resignations and the Bureau of Prisons is already facing staff shortage. Following in the footsteps of Louisiana, a federal union in the state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the mandate for vaccination.

President Biden is indeed facing a tough challenge to get his mandate through to the deadline and the high amount of resistance to vaccination is a matter of concern.