Bidens Winter Covid 19 Plan Begins – Corona Updates

Omicron has raised many concerns all over the country with many people postponing their vacation plans. President Biden on Thursday stated that America will stand together as it stood earlier in the spring and came out powerful. He stated that now the researchers have a better idea of how to contain the virus and many measures are already in place to combat any issue that arises from this vaccine.

President Biden`s address to the nation comes after the 2nd case of Omicron was detected in the US in Minnesota. He stated that the arrival of Omicron was expected as there are thousands of people flying in and out of the country on a daily basis. However, travel restrictions are not more stringent and many of the international flights from African countries have been halted temporarily.

President stated that there would be reimbursements from private insurers and more test kits will be provided at a cheaper price in the coming weeks. He stated that Omicron will put the country to a test however we will come out united more than ever.

Many people have asked why there is no requirement for domestic flights as this is also causing many of the cases. The US is still seeing an average of 80,000 cases every day. Biden stated that this number might increase during the winter season as the immunity of people weakens during this time.

Biden stated that people should get their vaccination and also get booster shots so as to increase the efficacy of the immunity. As per the President, the researchers and scientists are working on studying the effects of the new variant – Omicron and to see if the current vaccines are effective against it.

On the other hand, even though the larger states like Florida, California are reporting fewer numbers many of the smaller states are reporting a large number of hospitalization and death rates as well. As many as 900 people are still dying every day due to the covid 19 virus.

Many of the companies which had planned to resume their operations post-Christmas are now thinking of extending it to mid-January. Companies stated that they would like to observe the levels to which the Omicron could affect the people and only then proceed with in-person working.

Many of the parents are also concerned about their kids’ health and have requested school authorities to get back to remote learning. However, schools stated that with Christmas vacation coming they would like to continue the remaining few weeks with in-person learning as kids are more comfortable in this and the learning process is also much simpler.

AstraZeneca the pharma giant is currently working on ground data with patients who have come in contact with Omicron. This data when clubbed together with the lab data would give researchers a better idea about the new variant and they will be able to make an informed decision. Moderna and Pfizer stated that if there is any change needed in the vaccine then it can only be done by early 2022 and then shipped out.

President Biden stated that the federal government will be sending more aid packages to smaller states and also dispatch more doctors and nurses to help the current situation. Minnesota and Michigan are the worst-hit states currently even with a high number of vaccinations. Most of the hospitals in the area are full with no beds remaining.

US government also stated that the travel ban is temporary and will be lifted as soon as scientists learn more about the new variant and what steps to be taken.