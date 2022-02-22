The pandemic which engulfed the whole world since 2019 has immensely impacted the global population. The pandemic has exposed the various challenges that prevailed in society’s health care system.

Bill Gates Forecasting Another Pandemic After Reduction Of Covid Risks

The spread of Covid-19 infection has also shown the decline of preventive behavior among people due to overcrowding. The overcrowded community gave way to the decline of maintaining social distance among individuals, resulting in increased health deterioration.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken away various lives and pushed several to starvation. Several people have lost their jobs and means of earning. The restriction during the pandemic has also affected the social and economic status of various countries across the globe.

The Covid-19 has overturned the food system since farmers were unable to produce and deliver healthy crops to markets and consumers were unable to procure healthy and diverse food articles. The financial condition of many people got shattered with the imposition of lockdown, due to which some people choose all means to earn bread for their families and few choose to lose the battle and end their life.

The effect of Covid-19 was so severe that lower and irregular earning people ignored the restrictions of safety and started working in unsafe conditions to earn daily wages.

Now on landing to a safer place after facing the severe and dreadful Covid-19 infection people are trying to let the things loosen. People have confronted the different variants of the Covid-19 virus during the past few months and have now taken a break from it. The preventive behaviors are lightly followed by public gatherings in eateries, malls, and entertainment zones.

The mask mandate has become less critical, even few countries have even lifted the ban. The requirement of hand-washing is now only a part of advertisement and show of compliance. People ignore the fact that new variants or new pathogens of the Coronavirus family may likely bring a more severe pandemic in the future.

Now, the entire nation has gained immense immunity by fighting the dreadful coronavirus and even the effect of the virus has greatly reduced in its omicron variant.

At this juncture, Bill Gates believes that when situations are under control and the infection levels are drastically low, the countries should work together to prepare a plan and path with the advanced medical technology to fight the upcoming forms of the virus.

The people who have survived the infection have gained immunity due to the virus itself, which showed better results than the vaccines. The risks of several elderly diseases have also been reduced with the exposure to infection of Covid-19. Bill Gates emphasized the need to act fast on vaccines and vaccinations since spending two years to save people’s life from infections will cost heavily for the countries in the future.

The available time for getting prepared to fight the infection may be too small and hence the government of all countries should currently start investing for the purpose. Moreover, the early detection of the pathogen and measures to control it needs to be done at immense speed to save life and livelihood of the people.

The developed countries and the United Nations should work out strategies to recover from the Covid-19 disaster and create a crisis response team to achieve long sustainable goals. The goal should include improving various aspects like the health system, economic growth, social protection, and the provision of job availability for the people.

Simultaneously the developed countries should work together to provide vaccines and other necessities to lower and developing countries to arrest the spread of infection.

The world needs to improve the early warning system in the future to manage the risk of public health and early preparedness during the spread of pandemics.