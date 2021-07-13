Taiwan has been experiencing an acute shortage of BioNTech’s Coronavirus vaccine, but it has now been supplied with 10 million doses of the company’s vaccine, ending the crisis.

In an interview with GeekWire, Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, explained that it has always been their goal to provide a widely available and well-tolerated vaccine for as many people as possible throughout the world. In addition to vaccines produced in Europe, BioNTech is also pleased to provide vaccines to Taiwanese residents. BioNTech will conduct a parallel evaluation for use against additional mutations that are currently of concern.

Fosun Pharma’s Chairman and CEO Wu Yifang expressed their pleasure to see the vaccine made in collaboration between Fosun Pharma and BioNTech could be helpful in preventing as well as controlling the epidemic in Taiwan. According to him, they will work in tandem with their partners to provide safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible to Taiwan, protecting the health and lives of their compatriots and helping them get back on track as quickly as possible.

In addition, MAINZ announced that it had signed a letter of intent with Fosun Industrial Co., Limited (Fosun Industrial), which is the sole subsidiary of its parent company Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Limited (Fosun Pharma or Group; 02196.HK, Stock Code: 600196.SH), a CAVue vendor, has signed an advance procurement agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited (TSMC), Yonglin Charity Foundation (Yonglin), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Limited (Hon Hai), and Zuellig Pharma, Inc. (Zuellig Pharma) when referred to individually.

In total, 10 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine will be provided by Fosun Industrial to Zuellig Pharma (a pharmaceutical company qualified for the importation of vaccines), which is entrusted by TSMC, Hon Hai, and Yonglin. To be distributed to the local medicine department in Taiwan for vaccination, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines will be donated.

In the announcement, 2 of Taiwan’s largest corporations, Foxconn and TSMC, announced that vaccines would be purchased and then donated by Foxconn, alongside the YongLin Foundation, a charity established by Foxconn’s founder.

Fosun Pharma, in partnership with BioNTech, will sell the vaccines in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Fosun Pharma has made and distributed the COVID-19 vaccine for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Zuellig Pharma is the official buyer; Foxconn, TSMC, and YongLin have entrusted the vaccine purchase to the Swiss-based company.

Taiwan and China, which consider the island to be part of their territory, have a complicated relationship that reflects their political tensions. China has blocked Taiwan’s attempts to obtain BioNTech vaccines almost exclusively this year, though officials from the mainland deny any interference.

A Taiwanese health official had expressed appreciation for the announcement made by BioNTech on Monday. According to a China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman, Taiwan could have resolved this issue sooner if it had given more consideration to its friends, relatives, and fellow compatriots.

Here’s how it works

Fosun Pharma will distribute BioNTech’s vaccine in Macau, mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, including from a facility that BioNTech owns in Germany.

Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest suppliers, and Yonglin Charity Foundation will each purchase a dose from Fosun Pharma. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will buy doses from Fosun Pharma.

TSMC and Foxconn will deliver the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Singapore-based Zuellig Pharma to the Taiwanese government. Zuellig distributes Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine throughout Asia. Fosun Pharma is a mainland-based company whose roots raised red flags in Taiwan, and Zuellig, TSMC, Foxconn, and Yonglin serve as intermediaries for the Taiwanese government.