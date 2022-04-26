Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story is a Bandai Namco Pictures and Takayuki Inagaki directed Japanese original animated television anime about golf. In April 2022, the show premiered.

Read Everything About Birdie Wing Episode 4: The Match Gets Canceled! Release, Cast, Recap, Plot!!!

Aoi and Eve have extremely different backgrounds, so how will their lives intertwine when they meet? In the field of golf, the anime series will surely transform the game, from different play styles to different motivations for being a golfer.

No one knows for sure if Eve and Aoi’s worlds will collide. Are they going to compete or will they work together to change the game of golf? When will these one-of-a-kind anime series be made available to the public? On the official website, the cast and theme melodies are also available.

What To Expect In Birdie Wing Episode 4?

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story‘s fourth episode is titled “Venomous Snake.” Fans can deduce the significance of this title in one of two ways. On the one hand, it could refer to Aoi’s own squad being betrayed. However, it is unlikely that any of them will turn on their teammate. A major focus of Birdie Wing Episode 4 will be on the contest’s outcome. For the second time in a row, Eve emerged victorious in this situation.

As opposed to this, Aoi appears to be focused on winning the match. It’s very possible that a snake will interrupt the game and sabotage it, therefore players should take extra precautions. The winner’s identity has already been revealed, so what does this mean? In the next episode, the answer will be given.

Recap Of Birdie Wing

As Eve prepared for the forthcoming competition with Aoi, the third episode of Birdie Wing was introduced. These two got a chance to talk before the game. However, none of them were eager to reveal their intentions. The game was being played by others as well. Aoi was the only one who wasn’t interested in Eve’s company.

For a long time, she suspected that Aoi had been planning for this moment. Consequently, she was anxious about her chances of reaching the top of the leaderboard. The game began shortly after, and Aoi’s struggle with the tough term was immediately apparent. At the end of the chapter, Lily and her sister arrive at the golf field to watch the match.

Birdie Wing’s quest is about to get even more amazing. How will Eve and Aoi fare in their duel? It will be released this week, Birdie Wing Episode 4 with all of the answers. If you don’t want to wait until April 26, 2022, you can download the episode this weekend. All of the anime’s episodes will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll’s official websites.

Birdie Wing Episode 4 – Cast

Newcomers to golf and seasoned players alike are eager to watch Kito’s new series.

This film’s theme song is Kohmi Hirose’s “Venus Line”. She talked about her impressions of the series, how it has challenged the golf community, and how new it is. There are high hopes for ‘Birdie Wing,’ her upcoming anime series, to acquire attention.

Japanese golf gear brands Jack Bunny and Birdie Wing have also collaborated with anime. The Birdie Wing series is a worthwhile investment of your time.