American model businesswoman and former stripper Blac Chyna is well known. Drake, the hip-hop musician and performer made the model famous in 2010 when he included her name in the song “Miss Me.” For the last several months, Blac Chyna has been making headlines, but not for the right reasons. There are numerous rumors and scandals surrounding Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family.

Facts That You Don’t Know About Blac Chyna, Net Worth, Age, Husband!

Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Blac Chyna works as a television personality and model and is a singer, rapper, and songwriter. The Kardashians and Percentage are two examples of Amanda’s work in animation (2014).

Quick Facts About Blac Chyna

Her emphasis shifts to other kinds of money like modeling, even though she no longer needs to worry about education.

It led to the publication of Dimepiece Magazine, which featured her on the cover.

Straight Stuntin’ and Black Men’s Magazine published her work as her portfolio increased.

In the Hip-Hop and urban neighborhoods, as her fame expanded, so did the interest of notable figures. Rapper Drake and singer Rihanna were among those who made mentioned to her.

Age And Early Life Explored

As of 2022, Blac is 34 years old and stands at 5′ 2″ (165 cm). Blac Chyna was raised in Maryland and attended Henry E. Lackey High School in Washington, D.C., where she was a child. Before relocating to Miami to attend Johnson and Wales University, she became a professional dancer when she was 18 years old, going by the name Dora Renee.

She first gained attention in 2010 when she acted as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in Kanye West’s music video for “Monster,” then Drake followed. After Drake mentioned her in his song “Miss Me” in the same year, she appeared in various magazines, including Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin, and Black Men’s Magazine.

Blac Chyna’s Net Worth And Career

Model Blac Chyna, worth $11 million, is from the United States. Angela Renee White was born in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 1988, and her mother is Shalana Hunter, also her legal guardian. Before entering Johnson and Wales University in Miami, Dora Renee was Chyna’s stage name. The 33-year-old model is 5’2″ (1.57 m) tall and married with two children.

The estimated net worth of Blac Chyna is about $11 million, although it might be more significant. Modeling and stripping are the primary sources of Chyna’s income, and one of her other sources of revenue is her online company, 88fin, which she started in 2013. Among the goods she offers are those from her clothing brand and others.

Blac Chyna’s Husband And Kids

In addition to being the mother of Dream Renée Kardashian, Blac Chyna is well-known as Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend and ex-wife. King Cairo Stevenson was born due to her relationship with American rapper Tyga. When I wrote this (on March 24, 2021), she was dating YBN Almighty Jay, a guy over a decade her junior.

Tyga had invited Chyna to accompany him on tour in 2011, but she turned him down. She gave birth to King Cairo Stevenson in October of that year, after the two had been dating since December 2011. When Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner in 2014, the couple broke up, and it sparked a series of social media feuds between Chyna and Jenner, which ended in 2016 when Chyna began dating Jenner’s half-brother, Rob.

Read More