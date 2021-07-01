New research has brought together several diabetic medicines and has found a reply: Lantus and Victoza diabetes drugs have been better with time than Amaryl or Januvia when controlled blood sugar.

“We remember that type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that generally speaking, does not decrease or eliminate progression, with the capacity of such medicines to slow glucose growth varying between them,” said Dr. Steven Kahn, professor of medicine at the University of Washington, Seattle, of metabolism, endocrinology, and nutrition. He is a participant of the Management Board that supervised the trial.

Blood Sugar Meds Against Type 2 Diabetes

The objective was to investigate whether any of these medications retained the normal blood sugar levels of or less 7 percent in the suggested target range. A1C blood tests are a typical way of measuring blood sugar management over a longer-term period.

“When we look over time at the increase in A1C, it is obvious that one medication has early positive benefits on another, but they usually fail in a quite similar way,” Kahn said, all the defects appear to be taking place at the same pace throughout the first couple of years, although with Lantus and Victoza, there was a less total failure.”

Lantus and Victoza (liraglutide) are both medicinal products that may be injected, whereas Amaryl and Januvia (Sitagliptin) are injected.

The survey, financed by the National Institutes of Health of the United States, consisted of about 5,000 diabetic patients, averaging 57 years. Participants were randomly allocated to one of the four medications, 20 percent Black and 18 percent Hispanic, together with metformin, which lasted for an average of 4 years.

Researchers showed that Lantus and Victoza maintained A1C values of less than 7% as the least effective and greater probabilities of A1C levels rising above 7%. The results for gender, race, race, and age groups were comparable.

Additional results included: Victoza and Januvia participants were more likely than Amaryl patients to lose weight. The people who took Lantus kept their weight constant.

More GI symptoms, including Nausea, stomach discomfort, and diarrhea, than other medicines, have been induced by Victoza. The danger of low blood sugar was greater than other medications for Amaryl. Victoza is associated with reduced risk than most other medicines for heart attack, stroke as well as other problems.

The evidence did not convince Dr. Joel Zonszein, retired professor of medicine at the New York City Albert Einstein College of Medicine, but he feels that the experiment is obsolete.

“It clearly shows that Victoza and Lantus are stronger medicines to improve blood sugar control if metformin is not enough,” he said.

The difficulty with the trial was that the research did not include any additional medicines licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration at the time of the start of the trial.

“People have to know what was the optimum mix of early diabetes therapy and not the old step-up method — what to do if the medicine fails? Our medicines are fantastic, and that there is no excuse why people with diabetes are not treated properly,”

“Each patient is treated and regimens are individualized as a result. Obesity, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure among other types are included in the therapy.