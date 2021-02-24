Blood Sugar problems might be one of the most common health conditions found in people, mostly in the elderly. So many individuals report being unable to eat their favorite food items and suffering from low energy levels.

I understand, having to control your diet to fit the medical necessities and consume loads of pills to just balance your blood sugar even for a day can not only be physically but mentally exhausting too!

If you have read Blood Sugar Premier reviews, you must be a blood sugar patient yourself or in the usual attempt to find an ideal supplement for your parents or grandparents or maybe your friend or partner.

Blood Sugar Premier Reviews – Zenith Lab’s Blood Sugar Support Formula Effective?

The product that I’m going to present to you is Blood Sugar Premier. It claims to have been made only using natural ingredients and consists of no other added substances.

It is said to be a doctor-formulated supplement with the ancient formula of Chinese medicine to fix your blood sugar levels and help you gain back a healthy and energetic life.

You might be eager to know more about the Blood Sugar Premier supplement. But don’t worry, I got it covered! Here are my Blood Sugar Premier reviews, which consist of all the possible information I could find about this product.

Product Name Blood Sugar Premier Main Benefits It helps to improve blood circulation and heart health Creator Dr. Ryan Shelton Category Health & Wellness Ingredients Berberine, Curcumin, Piperine Administration Route Oral Dosage Take 2 capsules per day Result 2-3 months Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Quantity 60 capsules Price $49 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is Blood Sugar Premier?

Blood Sugar Premier is a natural supplement that is specially designed to regulate blood sugar levels. It uses the formula of ancient Chinese herbs, vitamins, and minerals which treats the root problem of increased glucose levels.

The Blood Sugar Premier was formulated by Dr. Ryan Shelton who is the Medical Director at Zenith Lab in the United States.

One of his patients was miserably struggling with blood-sugar problems and therefore he decided to formulate a natural solution based on the traditional Chinese treatment of blood sugar.

He prescribed to him the ingredients and proportions and within days, surprisingly his patient had the sugar levels balanced. Upon this success, Dr. Shelton decided to partner with the experts at his lab to create Blood Sugar Premier using this formula.

Ingredients Of Blood Sugar Premier

There are 3 key natural ingredients present in this supplement that are said to be derived from Chinese medicinal formulas to treat blood sugar.

These top-quality components are blended with various other natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals that claim to enrich the body with nutrients and facilitate faster results.

Let me break down each one for you!

🌿 Berberine

Berberine is a molecule that is obtained from an ancient Chinese flowering plant known as the Chinese Goldthread. This plant is said to have important healing properties and has played a key role in the country’s medical history.

Popularly known for its inflammatory properties, Berberine balances blood sugar levels and is commonly used in treating diabetes.

Berberine is said to fight the two main causes of blood sugar ie; inflamed cells and fat deposits in the pancreas.

Increased activity of lipids and proteins is what contributes to increased blood sugar. Berberine controls this activity which helps to regulate the inflammatory levels and therefore provides a balanced blood sugar.

The pancreas is known for its importance in maintaining blood sugar. The accumulation of fat on the pancreas prevents it from balancing sugar levels. This is what Berberine works on! It breaks down as well as prevents the formation of fat deposits, thus enabling the pancreas to support blood sugar levels.

It also enables better glucose absorption and reduces intestinal inflammation.

California Poppy, Amur Cork tree, and Yellowroot tree are all said to be the variants of this flowering plant.

🌿 Curcumin

Known to be the active component of turmeric, Curcumin helps to treat diabetes as well as regulate blood sugar. It also maintains the body’s natural balance of insulin sensitivity as well as insulin resistance.

Curcumin regulates blood sugar levels and inflammation. It is also said to protect muscles and bone health at the same time it reduces any unwanted pain.

This component is commonly used in various blood sugar supplements. But consuming only Curcumin is found to not provide the complete benefits as the UGT (glucuronosyltransferases) enzyme present in our liver attaches itself to this component before it starts taking action.

This is why Dr.Shelton added Piperine along with Curcumin to promote complete blood sugar support.

🌿 Piperine

It is the key bioactive component of black pepper and has been commonly used in traditional medicine for centuries due to its physiological properties.

Piperine is also known to actively maintain blood sugar levels and lipid sensitivity. Since it also suppresses the accumulation of excess fat, it helps reduce/prevent weight gaining.

It also improves cholesterol levels and promotes brain health.

Now let’s talk about how Piperine supports Curcumin. Piperine breaks down UGT before it attaches to Curcumin and thus helps Curcumin to maintain the blood sugar levels.

Dr.Shelton claims to have added Berberine, Curcumin, and Piperine in the exact proportion to formulate Blood Sugar Premier to not only help gain control of your blood sugar but also attain various health benefits making the product an all-rounder!

What Are The Benefits To Be Expected?

Although now you may know this product is exclusively designed to help tackle your blood sugar problems, here are the various benefits that come along with it-

It helps to improve blood circulation and heart health.

Provides better energy levels.

Promotes weight loss.

Nourishes the body with nutrients and increases immunity.

Facilitates muscle growth and ensures overall health.

Like I have said before, Blood Sugar Premier ingredients are based on Chinese medicine. The benefits from these ingredients are said to have been tested and acquired by blood sugar patients centuries ago.

How To Use Blood Sugar Premier, Dosage, And Side effects?

Each bottle of Blood Sugar Premier consists of 60 capsules. You may follow the dosage instructions as recommended by the product itself which is 2 capsules per day. But if you are suffering from any other health condition, you must consult your doctor before purchasing this supplement.

And like most health supplements, Blood Sugar Premier too is not consumable during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Individuals under the age of 18 are also restricted from using this product.

There haven’t been any side effects reported so far other than the positive results.

Dr.Shelton’s patients themselves have agreed with Blood Sugar Premier supplement’s benefits and is quite a popular blood sugar product in America.

How Long Does Blood Sugar Premier Take To See The Results And How Long Would It Last?

Each body is different and therefore you need to be patient enough and follow a healthy lifestyle to receive faster results. This applies to maintaining it for the long term as well.

Many customers said that they saw a considerable drop in their blood sugar levels right within the first week. One of them had a whopping drop from 169 to 85!

Most of them reported having gained their sugar levels balanced within the first month.

If you are looking to have your blood sugar balanced consistently, I would suggest you follow a regular intake of Blood Sugar Premier supplements for 2-3 months. The results that you gain during this period are likely to last for 1-2 years.

Is Blood Sugar Premier Legit?

Yes, Blood Sugar Premier has been stated to be a 100% legit product. As you can see at the beginning of the Blood Sugar Premier review, I mentioned that it was created by a blood sugar specialist himself and the effects have been thoroughly clinically tested.

Each of the ingredients is present in adequate ratios such that they complement each other and are said to be analyzed using FTIR spectroscopy.

The lab that manufactured this product ie; Zenith Lab claims to have been certified by NSF International.

Blood Sugar Premier claims to be 100% GMO-free and includes only natural ingredients so you may not fear any unwanted side effects, unlike other blood sugar supplements.

Most of the customers have responded positively to this product and seem to be quite happy and satisfied with the results. Many were able to treat their diabetes and have a significant change in their blood sugar levels.

You can check the product’s official website which displays a section of the experiences of various sugar patients before and after using the Blood Sugar Premier supplement.

Price And Where To Get Blood Sugar Premier?

Blood Sugar Premier prices come in 3 packages, each of which you can purchase from the product’s official website.

Zenith Lab affirms to provide you with a 100% money-back guarantee for 180 days which pretty much emphasizes the fact that it is quite a trustworthy product!

30-Day Supply provides 1 Bottle of Blood Sugar Premier at $49.

90-Day Supply provides 3 Bottles of Blood Sugar Premier at $117 ($39 per bottle).

6-month Supply provides 6 Bottles of Blood Sugar Premier at $198 ($33 per bottle).

Both the 30-Day Supply and 90-Day Supply has a shipping cost of $19.95 whereas the 6-Month Supply offers free shipping charges!

For best results, I would like to recommend you the 90 Day or 60 Day package as it helps you to follow a consistent routine and achieve better control of your blood sugar! Also, the 60 Day supply provides the best advantage as it grants free shipping.

But if you feel skeptical or just want to try to know whether Blood Sugar Premier works for you, you may buy the 30 Day supply and see the results for yourself. Accordingly, you can make further decisions!

Final Verdict – Blood Sugar Premier Reviews

And finally, we come to the end of Blood Sugar Premier reviews! I hope I have guided you well about Blood Sugar Premier.

Let me now ask you, how often do you come across a blood sugar pill that is made using a Chinese formula? You may now understand how rare it is.

The mixture of these top-quality natural ingredients and essential nutrients are prepared in precise ratios such that you do not have to endure any unexpected reactions.

Although so many blood sugar supplements claim to have the presence of various important ingredients, we all know how they refuse to be fully transparent about their contents.

I didn’t have to dig too much in the case of Blood Sugar Premier as every minute detail of this product was mentioned on its official website.

There are also so many articles and expert Blood Sugar Premier customer reviews on this product, which you can refer to if you believe you are being skeptical!

Blood Sugar Premier has been proven to bring happy sugar levels to so many across the world. Do you think it would bring you the same?