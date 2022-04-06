Blue Lock Chapter 169, Super Entertainment Streaming! Release Date

Blue Lock Chapter 169 will be released in the not-too-distant future. The publication date and method for Blue Lock Chapter 169 and a basic description of the Blue Lock chapter are all being sought by curious individuals.

Blue Lock is a Japanese manga series first published on August 1, 2018. Due to the rapid increase in popularity following the first few chapters, there is now a second volume in the series.

Summary of the Previous Chapter!

Immediately following Lavinho’s goal in the 168th chapter of Blue Lock, Isagi confronted Lavinho, asking him why he had passed the ball to him in the first place.

He argued that he owed him nothing in exchange for his services. He was correct. They couldn’t have scored the goal on their own, as Isagi pointed out, and so they had to work together.

Bachira suddenly stepped in front of them and exclaimed that the goal had been excellent. He expressed his delight at the thought of playing alongside him as a striker at the same level as he had previously mentioned.

Kaiser, Ness, and Noel made their way to him, congratulating him on his victory and expressing their gratitude.

At this point, Ego’s silhouette could be seen in front of the athletes, sipping champagne and thanking them for their remarkable display of force and talent.

According to the contract, these monies were to be paid to the players on an annual basis. Yoichi Isagi won the auction with the highest price of 17,000,000 Yen, making him the overall winning bidder.

What is the best place to read Blue Lock Chapter 169?

It’s possible to catch up on the latest chapter of our favorite television drama, Blue Lock, by visiting the official Kodansha website.

