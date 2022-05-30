How Did Bob Odenkirk Meet His Wife, Naomi Odenkirk? Her Birth Day, Age, Height, Net Worth, Wiki

Born in the United States in 1974, Naomi Yomtov is an actress. According to astrological theory, she was born in the month of Gemini and is an American citizen. She is a well-known film producer and entrepreneur in addition to being the wife of American actor, comedian, and writer Bob Odenkirk.

Bob Odenkirk Wife, Naomi Odenkirk Bio

She assumed management of her husband’s business and was instrumental in his success.

Currently, there is no way to contact Naomi’s parents. No information about her family members, such as brothers or sisters or even grandparents or any other relatives has been provided until this point.

Her personal and family life appears to be kept out of the public eye. Her marriage was also a major factor in her rise to fame.

But it’s understandable that she doesn’t know anything about her family’s history. Unless she’s a dropout or has chosen to stop her studies because of her marriage, she’ll need to have finished high school and university. Naomi has brown hair and beautiful brown eyes.

Date of birth 1974 Age 47 Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 75 kg Nationality American Profession Film producer, Writer Net Worth $1.2 million Zodiac Sign Gemini

Age

When she was born, the American professional woman was born in the United States. She’ll be 47 in 2022, making her a child of the ’70s, according to her wiki biography.

Children

After more than 20 years of marriage, she and her husband, Nate Odenkirk, have two children, Erin Odenkirk and Nate Odenkirk.

Net Worth

With a predicted net worth of $1.2 million as of 2019, Naomi Odenkirk makes a decent living from her work in the entertainment industry. She is expected to make $50,000 a year, based on the national average of $39.89 an hour as an actor’s salary.

Bob Odenkirk, her well-known and handsome husband, is also a multi-millionaire thanks to his roles in hit TV shows like Mr. Show with Bob and David, Breaking Bad, and others. As a team, Bob and his wife enjoy a lavish lifestyle with their children.

Career

As a director, Naomi has carved out an impressive name for herself in the industry. When “Melvin Goes to Dinner” was released in 2003, it was Naomi’s first directing job. This film features the acting talents of Matt Price, Stephaine Courtney, and Annabella Gurwitch. The Pity Card and Let’s Do This! followed, and she continued to work in these roles. To name a few, Naomi also features a slew of other well-known SNL actors and actresses.

In addition, “Odenkirk Talent Management,” a joint venture between Noami and Odenkirk, is underwritten by Noami. For more than a decade, the couple ran the exact same business. Later, they decided to start their own comedy talent agency. They would be known as Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment because they worked with Marc Provissiero.

A growing part of Naomi’s work in recent years has been her representation of comedians Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig.

