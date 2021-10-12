In a few of the cases, it has been noted that people who got the booster shot recently have developed swollen lymph nodes.

According to doctor’s recommendation, there is no need to panic the side effect is temporary and Swollen nodes are harmless and a symbol that vaccine is working.

Covid-19 Booster Shot May Cause Swollen Lymph Nodes

The concerned Health bodies have come up with the decision of administering the booster shot after thoroughly analyzing the data from clinical trials, and has made sure there are no safety issues

Some 306 participants 18 through 55 years of age and some 12 participants of 65 years and older have been evaluated for the concern of safety.

The most common side effects noted have been pain and swelling in the area of injection. Also, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain has been observed.

The Swollen lymph nodes under the armpits after the booster shot have been noted which is temporary in nature.

Women, however, who plan to get a mammogram should keep in mind that swollen lymph nodes after the vaccine dose might show up on mammograms, this should not cause unnecessary anxiety.

The Covid vaccine does not cause breast cancer or in any way pose any chance of developing cancer in the future, however, it can make lymph nodes to be swollen temporarily, stated Dr. Lisa Ann Mullen assistant professor at John Hopkins.

After the booster shot an army of antibodies builds up which causes the lymph nodes to swell.

Mullen added that not just the Covid-19 vaccine but in the general flu shot, diphtheria/tetanus pertussis, and the shingles vaccine shot have been noted to have an effect on lymph nodes temporarily.

Women who are eligible for the third dose and have mammograms scheduled in the near future should consult with their health care provider said Marks Food and Drug Administration, the official.

Mullen also stated that it is important to get the doses on time and even if your mammogram is scheduled weeks away, the vaccine-induced swollen lymph nodes might not be an issue at all.

So as per Mullen if one is due for a mammogram soon, it would be advisable to get it and once results are available, typically in a few days’ time then one can get vaccinated hence reducing the chances of vaccine-induced swollen lymph nodes.

But if a woman has gotten vaccinated recently and has developed a swollen lymph node, she should wait for a few weeks before getting a monogram.

However, Mullen cautioned that there is one circumstance that needs women to get examined for breast cancer immediately regardless of the fact that they have gotten vaccinated or not, and that is: If they notice symptoms in their breast like if they have nipple discharge, they develop breast pain, they feel there is something that’s different in their breast, or they feel a lump; in any of these conditions they should promptly check with the doctor and not delay.

It is important not to delay the mammograms which many women have already done this pandemic.

Women are encouraged if they have scheduled to be screened for breast cancer not to delay the diagnosis by the health worker regardless of the fact whether they have gotten vaccinated or not.

One should not delay as there are various ways to detect whether the swollen lymph node is simply the result of vaccination or something troublesome.

There is a thorough check-up every patient is documented so if a health worker sees a mammogram and a woman has gotten the shot in the right arm, then the enlarged lymph node develops in the right armpit. However, one can always seek further evaluation.