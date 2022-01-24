Whenever we talk about booster shots, the only thing that comes to mind is their effectiveness and efficiency which helps in enhancing the immunity system.

Booster Shots Are More Effective & Reduce Hospitalization Rate By 90%

As per Dr. Anthony Fauci, a booster shot is capable enough to generate more antibodies that can help in facing the attack of the omicron variant. Even if the person is infected with the new variant, there will be very less chances of hospital admission and death.

According to the data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the covid 19 infected cases in the country have been detected by citizens without the vaccine.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration made it mandatory for the healthcare and other frontline workers to get the booster shot at the earliest because of the rising cases among this group.

There is an acute shortage of medical staff in US Hospitals and almost 30 percent of the hospital authorities have raised concerns about the rising shortage of healthcare personnel.

Every medical expert in the country has been urging the citizens of the country to receive the booster shot as soon as possible after the initial two doses of the vaccine. The booster shot is capable of reducing the risk of infection.

The omicron variant has been attacking those with low immunity and booster shot can enhance the power by 25 folds as per the studies. In the United States people are free to choose the booster dose of any vaccine developer, Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccine has been authorized for everyone who is 12 years and above in the country.

The booster jab can be taken after receiving 2 initial doses of the covid 19 vaccine at least 5 months ago, according to the latest amendments made by the CDC this month.

According to the latest studies conducted by medical researchers in Israel and the United States, it has been found that the booster jab is very effective and those who are not receiving the benefit of booster dose are inviting a major risk of getting a severe infection that might lead to death.

Already the country is on the path of coming back to the normal situation where 50 percent of the states have started to record fewer cases.

A booster shot can reduce the hospitalization and mortality rate by 90 percent, recent studies revealed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study was conducted on the Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines and both have proven to be very effective against the omicron variant. It must be noted that for everyone from the 12-17 years age group only the Pfizer booster has been authorized.

Although the medical experts in the country are now demanding booster doses for the kids between 5-11 years as the number of cases are also increasing amongst this age group the government must take some strong preventive measures to curb the cases.