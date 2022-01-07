The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic made the routine of our life go for a toss. Everything was brought to a standstill, it was like hitting the pause button on life but for a grave cause. With uncertainty around the mode of treatment for this newly detected disease, people were scared to leave their houses, worried they might unknowingly catch the disease or spread it further. The only ray of hope during the first wave of COVID-19 was the assurance that a vaccine was on the way.

Booster Shots Encouraged To Be Taken By Kids Between 12 To 17

Pharmaceutical companies wasted no time in starting research for a solution to this seemingly untreatable disease. Many companies developed pills that helped fight the symptoms of COVID-19, but what people really hoped for was a vaccine, to protect them from the disease in the first place.

Initially, companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca brought the first line of vaccines that were provided to the frontline workers as they were most in need of being protected from the virus while protecting society around the clock. With further research and development, more companies were able to make vaccines available for the public, in hopes of halting the marching steps of the pandemic which took a grave toll on people’s lives.

In the US, vaccines were first offered to first responders to the pandemic, then to senior citizens with co-morbidities. Gradually, all adults were granted eligibility to get vaccinated. The consistent efforts towards vaccination of citizens helped in restarting public life and brought about the new normal. But children had not yet been vaccinated, causing unrest among parents of young children. Now, children above the age of 12 are also getting vaccinated and emergency usage of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 have also started. In this way, the US is well on its way to vaccinating all its citizens, 50% of whom have already received 2 doses of the vaccine.

Ever since the new strain of coronavirus, known as the Omicron variant, has been detected, the cases have started increasing day by day. The piling cases point towards the onset of a new COVID wave, which is concerning. In a recent press conference, American president Joe Biden has urged citizens to take booster doses to protect themselves from what’s possibly the fifth wave of COVID-19. He assured vaccinated citizens of their safety, stating that it is unlikely for vaccinated people to fall severely ill from Omicron. A booster dose will further protect them as it reduces the risk of hospitalization by as much as 85%.

The Center for Disease Control and Protection has recently backed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as booster shots for children, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use. The White House’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci encourages children of ages 12 to 17 to take booster shots of the aforementioned vaccine to improve immunity and avoid the risk of falling prey to Omicron. This decision has been appreciated by the public as children fall in the sensitive category of citizens who are vulnerable to the disease. Being affected by COVID at a young age can significantly alter the person’s health in the future, as seen in patients who recovered from the disease, so it’s better to take protection as early as possible. With the number of kids falling sick in the Omicron wave, it is crucial to protect the children and booster shots offer the kind of protection required. Prevention is better than cure, so take your booster shots as early as possible.