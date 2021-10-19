The US Food and Drug Administration advisors voted in the majority recommending granting authorization to Moderna’s booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the committee voted in favor of granting authorization to a COVID-19 booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines for people above 18 years of age two months after their primary doses. J & J said that their studies prove that administering booster juice after 2-6 months after the second vaccine dose can increase the level of protection up to 94%.

Number Of People Taking Booster Shot Surpassed People Taking Their First Dose

If the Food and Drug Administration follows the recommendation of the advisors, nearly 14 million people or 90% of recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine become eligible for a booster dose.

A member of an advisory committee of FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products, Dr. Paul Offit said that people who got Johnson & Johnson’s first shot would definitely benefit from a second.

Many experts state that antibodies formed by vaccines wear off over time But the level of protection offered by two doses of Pfizer and Moderna strongly prevents severe infections and hospitalizations.

Talking to Wolf Blitzer of CNN on Thursday, Offit said that it is important to set expectations on how the vaccines remain effective and what they should do. He said that it is important to define our goal. He said that if our goal is to prevent hospitalizations and severe sickness then two doses of all these authorized vaccines doing exactly that. In this case, we would not need booster roses, he added.

The committee that advised on a booster dose of Moderna is the same one who authorized booster shots of Pfizer last month. An additional dose is authorized for people above 65 years of age and people above 18 who are vulnerable or work in spaces where they can contract the virus easily.

Offit said that he voted to administer booster shots for some people but he does not think everyone needs it at present.

He said that he is particularly worried about people in the age group of 18 to 29 years that are prone to a condition called myocarditis which causes inflammation of the heart muscles.

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health’s Division of Clinical Innovation director, Dr. Michael Kurilla agrees to this. Kurilla said he doesn’t think there is a need for booster campaigns.

According to the recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 9 million Americans have taken an additional COVID-19 vaccine shot, which accounts for 5% of fully vaccinated people.

According to data from CDC, the number of people getting their first vaccines is being surpassed by the number of people getting booster doses. While on one hand, only 230,000 are getting the first dose of vaccines in one day, more than a million people get their booster shots.

President Joe Biden said that there has been progressing since July when more than a hundred million people remained unvaccinated but said that the nation is still at a critical place.

He said on Thursday that around 66 million people remain unvaccinated and it is time to get that figure down.

Although vaccines are the best tool against coronavirus, they are only preventive. An Antiviral pill that might prevent infections is scheduled to be reviewed soon.

On November 30, the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee of FDA will meet to discuss granting authorization to Merck and Ridgeback’s antiviral drug molnupiravir.

If it is authorized, the oral drug will be the first of its kind against COVID-19.

The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA’s director, Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni believes that discussion carried out by committees will evaluate whether it should be granted approval.