However, infection rates are growing, and hospitals are under increasing strain. The British Medical Association (BMA) has said that the Johnson government has been “willfully irresponsible” in responding to this current wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. Despite increasing infection rates and increased strain on hospitals, ministers have failed to adopt mitigating measures.

This is the second week in a row that the United Kingdom is seeing more than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases each day, far outpacing the rest of Europe. Even though the government lifted almost all remaining restrictions last summer, hospitalizations and deaths have remained stable.

Boris Johnson’s Government Has Been “Willfully Negligent” As Covid Increases

It’s safe to assume that the administration has ruled out its “Plan B” approach, including vaccination passports and requirements (like those in many European countries) while not explicitly saying so.

According to a statement released by the British Medical Association (BMA) on Wednesday, the government has “taken its foot off the brake,” giving the impression that this pandemic is gone and life is returning to “normal.”.

Regarding preventing disease transmission, the report says the Westminster government has been “willfully negligent” by not enforcing policies like mandatory mask use, the physical distance between people, or stricter ventilation regulations in high-risk settings like enclosed public spaces like stadiums. According to the author, “these are measures that are typical in many other nations.”

Though the number of illnesses may exceed 100,000 a day this winter, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would not execute its Plan B measures “at this moment,” despite this admission.

Patients admitted to British hospitals have increased gradually since the beginning of October. However, the number is still much below the illness wave that hit the country last winter, forcing a national lockdown.

“As a consequence of the vaccination campaign, there is less of a link between incidents and hospitalizations and deaths. However, there is no harm to it at this time. “To be more specific, Javid made them at a press conference that took place on Wednesday. He went on to add, “This pandemic is far from over.”

As a result of this delay, the government is now “procrastinating for far too long, and equivocating about taking action,” according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

To avoid being pushed into even more extreme measures in the future, the organization warns, “now is the time for us to learn from our errors and act fast.”After ASA’s warning, the National Health Service Confederation issued a similar statement on behalf of the UK National Health Service (NHS) service providers.

Official data show that September was the busiest month in the service’s history, and the winter months are expected to put further pressure on the hospitals. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of almost 140,000 people in the United Kingdom, making it the worst nation in Western Europe and the sixth deadliest in the world.

Prime Minister Johnson in July lifted Britain’s last remaining pandemic quarantine. Now, public places like bars and clubs are free of restrictions on entry and don’t need immunizations or mask use for guests. The number of infections hasn’t gone down at all since then and is actually increasing.