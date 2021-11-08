Bosnian doctors are bracing themselves for a new coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to neighboring nations. One of the most hit countries in Europe early in the pandemic, the Balkan country has a low vaccination rate and is closely monitoring the outbreak. In Banja Luka, a city in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina, medical staff at the COVID-19 ward of the city’s main hospital has warned that hospitalizations have increased recently and that the situation might swiftly escalate.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s neighbors, Serbia and Croatia, have already been coping with an epidemic of illnesses that have been going on for an extended period in these countries. Officials are considering tightening anti-virus measures in a few countries that have experienced the most cases since the crisis began. Djokic, head of Banja Luka’s University Clinical Center’s COVID-19 ward, has seen an increase in the epidemic’s severity in recent days. According to him, “The epidemiological situation is rapidly deteriorating.”

Bosnia & Herzegovina Is Preparing For A Fresh Outbreak Of The Disease

In an interview with the AP, he added, “Based on the situation in the neighboring nations, we can assume that our numbers will expand as well.” There are 223 COVID patients using 223 of the facility’s 300 available beds, 32 of which are in critical care. Prior surges have allowed the hospital to expand its capacity to 700 beds as necessary gradually. Other areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina have also reported an increase in diseases, with roughly 1,000 new cases each day confirmed on Thursday.

This has led to expanded vaccination chances, a call for schools to provide vaccination courses, and a declaration that authorities are actively watching the situation to see whether more restrictions are necessary. More than half of Central and Eastern European countries have avoided lockdowns hoping that COVID-19 and pro-vaccination initiatives would motivate more people to get a vaccine. Estimated immunization rates in Bosnia and Herzegovina range from 20 percent to 30 percent of the population.

In Banja Luka, the great majority of current patients have either not been vaccinated at all or just had one dose of the vaccine, according to doctors. People who have been vaccinated tend to be older and in a better clinical condition when they are taken to the hospital by Dr. Djokic, who says this does not necessarily lead to death. Since the 1992-95 war, which resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 people, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been suffering. The disease has also taken a toll on the nation. The state prosecutor’s office has launched an inquiry into reports of wrongdoing in equipment procurement for COVID-19 wards, adding to the hardships of an already ailing health system. According to the European Commission, Bosnia and Herzegovina have had more than 250,000 confirmed infections and more than 11,000 deaths so far, making it one of Europe’s highest mortality per capita nations.

In response to a question regarding his survival prospects, If MarinkoUcur hadn’t been vaccinated against measles, she wouldn’t have made it out of the hospital alive. As a result of the disease’s effects, “It would have been far more difficult for me to cope with.” Despite the measures he had taken, Ucur claimed that he had nonetheless become ill. “I don’t know how I got it,” he said. “The only thing I can tell you is that this delta type is very infectious and that people are contracting it at an alarming rate.”