Both Trump and Biden campaigned in Georgia last night as the state will conduct two important run-off elections to find which party would win the control of the Senate.

Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue are the two Republican Senators who were challenged by the Democrats Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff.

If there is any flip that occurs in today’s poll, it would result in a 50-50 split in the Senate that would give the Democrats effective control as Kamala Harris, the vice-president, would have the deciding vote.

Trump still disagrees with his own election loss in Georgia and in last night’s rally he told his supporters that they were the last line of defense against the Democrats.

Biden, who also campaigned in Georgia said last night that a state is strong enough to chart the course not simply for the coming four years but a generation.

Georgia has supported reliably the Republicans for nearly 20 years both in the presidential election and Senate contests.

However, Biden’s victory was quite startling in November’s presidential election when Georgia became one of the states he could win the White House.

By 7 a.m, the poll booths will be open in the southern state. Election officials said that a record of more than 3 million people have voted early, and for several days, the results would remain unrevealed.

Reports claim that an assumed figure of around $500 million has been spent on election campaign advertising compellingly.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties made the state their political ground zero. Thousands of volunteers in each party were left to knock on every door requesting votes.

Meanwhile, a top election official in Georgia, delivered his blasting statement against Trump as he repeated his baseless and fraudulent comments on the Georgia election eve. Trump claimed voter fraud, with a long list of his already-debunked conspiracy theories.

Sterling said with frustration that he felt the day like groundhog day and the president persistently claims on the provably false details which may undermine the faith of Georgians in the election system.

He requested Georgians not to be discouraged by the wrong information but to use their suffrage appropriately.

He said that he strongly begged and encouraged Georgians not to suppress their own vote and don’t let the votes be stolen away by anyone if they wanted their values to be reflected by the elected officials.

A news conference was scheduled between the office of Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and Sterling the day after Trump’s phone call-which lasted an hourlong, repeating a litany of conspiracy theories -was disclosed.

In which the Raffensperger was asked to find 11,780 votes to overturn the will of voters in Georgia as they chose Biden to be the next president.