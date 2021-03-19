Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is a foldable weight bench from one of the remarkable fitness equipment brands in the US, Bowflex. Stowable weight benches are an essential part of gym workouts and there are a number of brands that manufacture the best of them. Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench comes with a unique design and varied features to compete with the other brands. Through this Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench review, let me help you what makes the product stand out from others, with respect to the design, features, specification, and other benefits.

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench Reviews – Trainer Suggested!

Stowable benches are of different kinds and specifications. However, most of them come with fewer adjustable positions and lesser weight capacity. Bowflex has designed the new 5.1S Stowable Bench in a unique way to ensure maximum comfort and utility.

Let’s take a closer look at how the brand tried to make Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench different and more efficient than the other brands. Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench review will take you through all the aspects of the product from a customer’s point of view to help you find whether it is worth buying.

Product Name Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench Specification 6 adjustable positions to support various kinds of exercise. Category Health and Fitness Load Capacity 650 lbs Position -20° to 90° Build quality Heavy-duty commercial steel Warranty 15 years Price $329.00 Availability Only Through Official Website Official Website Click Here

What is Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench?

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is the latest addition to the brand’s range of fitness equipment. It can be defined as a well-designed workout bench with multiple features. This latest version is an upgrade of their previous model Bowflex 5.1.

Bowflex used heavy-duty commercial quality steel to manufacture the bench in order to ensure safety and durability. However, storing the weight bench is easier as it can be folded easily. The easy button click and lift options let you stow the bench without much effort when not in use.

The new Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench has 6 adjustable positions to support various kinds of exercise. It is a full FID (flat, incline, decline) bench. Remarkably, Bowflex offers a 15-year warranty, which shows their confidence in the product. Let’s look into the main features of Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench in detail.

Highlights of Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench:

Sleek design

Space-saving

Versatility in seat adjustments

Strong

Flexible positional support

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench features

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench has 6 positions, an adjustable seat pan, stabilizing levellers, leg extension and curl option, and transport wheels. It can carry up to 650 lbs user weight. The product weighs only 60lbs, which means you can easily carry it anywhere. Let me expand the features for you:

Six Adjustable Positions

While all the other weight benches offer up to 80°, Bowflex ensures positions starting from -20° to 90°. These position variations are meant to give you maximum support and comfort during any exercise. There are only a few weight benches that come with a steep decline position as Bowflex.

While most weight benches offer up to 85° incline angle, Bowflex amazes the users with a 90° incline angle. Most of the customers have mentioned this comfortable feature in their Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench reviews.

Sleek and compact design

Bowflex has made it different from the latest Stowable Bench by making it compact and space-saving. Unlike the previous version of Bowflex Stowable Bench, the latest version can be stored easily when not in use. You can store it vertically and can be placed upright quickly.

Build quality

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is made of heavy-duty commercial steel to ensure durability. Not just this version of Bowflex Stowable Bench, almost all the products from the brand have been praised by customers for their construction quality.

When compared with some of the best workout benches in the market, Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench stands tops for its build quality.

Seat and leg adjustments

Bowflex has an adjustable seat that can be positioned flat and inclined. It has six adjustment angles including 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°. The incline seat position lets you do ab crunches effectively as the backrest will be fully declined during this position. The incline seat positions also support all the incline bench exercises.

The leg-hold brace can be easily removed when not in use. This helps you conveniently carry out certain exercises without any obstruction. The leg-hold brace is designed to fold up when the bench is placed upright. It helps save a lot of space.

Load capacity

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench can support up to 600 lbs. The brand has improved its Stowable Bench weight capacity from the previous version, which was only 480 lbs. The high-quality pads make it comfortable for both lean and plump people alike.

Adjustable seat

You might find workout benches, but not with adjustable seats. The 5.1S Bowflex Stowable Bench comes with an adjustable seat option to make your workout sessions more comfortable. It helps you with incline presses to sit stable.

Warranty

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is covered by a 15-year warranty on the frame. You can get a 1-year warranty for the parts and upholstery.

Gathering

Bowflex made it very simple to assemble the latest version of their Stowable Bench. Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench will be almost put together to make the assembling process easier for you.

You can find Allen keys in the box which can also make the process more convenient. It might take only around 25 minutes to assemble the Bowflex Stowable Bench on your own.

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench benefits

Bowflex 5.1S is exclusively designed for the fitness freak in you. It helps you conveniently carry out most of the workouts. The workout bench makes it more comfortable for you to carry out bench-pressing. The well-built and comfortable back lets you workout with upright support.

The pull-out pin lets you easily choose between the incline and decline positions. This pin also lets you change the arm and leg support positions. The flat and high positioning options of the seat prevent sliding down.

The backrest gets adjusted to the maximum when you raise the seat. The seat and the backrest are aligned to the same angle to support crunches and sit-ups.

Pros & Cons of Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench

Pros

Made of heavy-duty commercial-grade material.

Durability.

6 angles adjustable back pad positions.

Easy to assemble.

Can be folded flat.

High adjustment option.

Maximum weight support.

Convenient decline position.

Cons

A large gap between the seat and back pad.

Cost.

What difference can you expect from the new 5.1S when compared to the 5.1?

Both the weight benches by Bowflex are almost similar when taking their features into account. However, according to manufacturers, the new Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is a top-line option engineered to give optimal workout versatility. They call the latest one their finest bench, for they have made focusing on premium construction and incredible space-saving design.

A notable difference from the previous version is the fold-fat option. The latest Bowfit Stowable Bench can be folded flat to be stored up against the wall.

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench price and where to buy?

You can buy the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench from the official website. While you might find options to purchase it from Amazon and other online portals, it is recommended to choose the official website to ensure authenticity.

You can buy Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench at just $329 without paying any additional shipping or delivery charges. You can expect your order shipped within 2 weeks.

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench review – Final Verdict

If you have been on the lookout for buying the best quality equipment, Bowflex is one of the finest brands to be considered. Among the most trending products, the new Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is all the rage.

The weight bench is comfortable to be used by all people, no matter whether they are lean or fat. The only thing, like in most Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench reviews mentioned, the gap between the back-pad and seat can be a bit uncomfortable for the smaller people. However, you can tackle this issue by putting a foam roller or mat in between.

For those who are looking for a commercial quality weight bench, Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench can be a great choice. The product comes with a 15-year warranty on the frame and a 1-year warranty on the upholstery, which is far longer than the other brands. In short, the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench is a worthy choice!